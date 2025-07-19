Coca-Cola Issues Statement After Trump Says the Company 'Agreed' to Use Cane Sugar

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. thanked President Trump for his efforts in getting Coca-Cola to use cane sugar instead of high-fructose corn syrup in their iconic beverages.

"I have been speaking to @CocaCola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so,” said Trump, who's known for his love of Diet Coke and even has a button on the Oval Office’s Resolute desk to summon one.

“I’d like to thank all of those in authority at Coca-Cola. This will be a very good move by them — You’ll see. It’s just better!"

In a statement, Coca-Cola acknowledged the president's social media post but did not confirm plans to use cane sugar.

"We appreciate President Trump’s enthusiasm for our iconic Coca‑Cola brand," the company said. "More details on new innovative offerings within our Coca‑Cola product range will be shared soon."

While the possible move is facing criticism from industry trade groups, the potential switch has a lot of support among consumers.

Coca-Cola using real cane sugar is a great win. High fructose corn syrup is terrible for you. Cane sugar will be a huge improvement. Good work! pic.twitter.com/aJZhBDW5qi — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 16, 2025

We can now happily consume Coca-Cola. pic.twitter.com/i6xFFpuIkt — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) July 17, 2025

If Trump has really convinced Coca-Cola to return to cane sugar, making, in effect, all Coke into “Mexican Coke,” it will be one of the top accomplishments of his second term and deserve an exhibition in his eventual presidential library. | @RichLowry https://t.co/SU2a4FXW4W — National Review (@NRO) July 18, 2025

Winning has never tasted better. pic.twitter.com/IDggId6dal — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) July 16, 2025

