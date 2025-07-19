BRUTAL: Scott Bessent Just Bulldozed Janet Yellen
Watch This GOP Senator Cook the WSJ Over the Trump-Epstein Birthday Card Hoax
That Astronomer CEO's Coldplay Concert Fiasco Just Got Worse
Tulsi Gabbard Releases New Docs on the Russian Collusion Hoax. Guess Who's the...
VIP
Wall Street Journal Does Not Get a Birthday Scandal Wish, and a Fox...
Evil, Thy Name is Democratic Party
The Terrible Cost of 'Hipster' Socialism
Is Ilhan Omar the New Standard-Bearer for Democrats?
What We Should Takeaway from DNI Gabbard’s Declassified Russia Hoax Documents
America’s Energy Mother Lode Is More Vital than Ever
One Year Later, This CNN Guest Still Won’t Admit Trump Was Shot in...
Trump Gets It Done: 10 Americans Back on U.S. Soil After Release from...
Kristi Noem Slams Leftist Media for Coddling Criminal Illegals with Sob Stories
Susan Collins Remains Frontrunner in Maine Senate Race
Tipsheet

Coca-Cola Issues Statement After Trump Says the Company 'Agreed' to Use Cane Sugar

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | July 19, 2025 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. thanked President Trump for his efforts in getting Coca-Cola to use cane sugar instead of high-fructose corn syrup in their iconic beverages.

Advertisement

"I have been speaking to @CocaCola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so,” said Trump, who's known for his love of Diet Coke and even has a button on the Oval Office’s Resolute desk to summon one. 

 “I’d like to thank all of those in authority at Coca-Cola. This will be a very good move by them — You’ll see. It’s just better!"

In a statement, Coca-Cola acknowledged the president's social media post but did not confirm plans to use cane sugar. 

"We appreciate President Trump’s enthusiasm for our iconic Coca‑Cola brand," the company said. "More details on new innovative offerings within our Coca‑Cola product range will be shared soon."

While the possible move is facing criticism from industry trade groups, the potential switch has a lot of support among consumers. 

Recommended

Tulsi Gabbard Releases New Docs on the Russian Collusion Hoax. Guess Who's the Primary Suspect. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age."

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tulsi Gabbard Releases New Docs on the Russian Collusion Hoax. Guess Who's the Primary Suspect. Matt Vespa
That Astronomer CEO's Coldplay Concert Fiasco Just Got Worse Matt Vespa
BRUTAL: Scott Bessent Just Bulldozed Janet Yellen Matt Vespa
Watch This GOP Senator Cook the WSJ Over the Trump-Epstein Birthday Card Hoax Matt Vespa
One Year Later, This CNN Guest Still Won’t Admit Trump Was Shot in the Ear Sarah Arnold
Evil, Thy Name is Democratic Party Mark Lewis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Tulsi Gabbard Releases New Docs on the Russian Collusion Hoax. Guess Who's the Primary Suspect. Matt Vespa
Advertisement