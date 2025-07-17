Trump Admin Strikes Another Blow Against Tren de Aragua
White House Reveals How Many Illegal Aliens Have Self Deported
Gavin Newsom Just Lost Another Battle to Trump
CNN Reporter Just Threw Cold Water on Dems' 2026 Midterm Chances...for Now
GOP Rep Went Nuclear on Top Biden Aide Who Refused to Answer Any...
Former Dem Strategist Torches Obama Over Tone-Deaf Message to Liberals
Democrats' Latest Talking Point Against Trump's Rescissions Package Is Beyond Laughable
Epic Fail: Rent-a-Mob Goes Bust!
Zohran Mamdani Loves Other People’s Money—Starting With His Parents'
Minneapolis Mayoral Candidate's Claim About the 'Real Domestic Threat' Is Circulating Agai...
Hunter Biden: 'We Lost the Last Election Because...'
VIP
DOD Fires Back After What Dem Rep Called Hegseth
Hey, Chuck, This You?
Barack Obama Finally Addresses Those Divorce Rumors
Tipsheet

A New Survey of the NYC Mayor's Race Dropped This Week

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | July 17, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File and Vincent Alban/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File

New polling of the New York City mayoral race shows a tight race with Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani statistically tied with former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is now running as an independent, and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa. 

Advertisement

The race looks different, however, when voters were asked about head-to-head matchups between Mamdani and Mayor Eric Adams, who is also running as an independent, and Mamdani and Cuomo. 

The survey of 585 registered New York City voters was conducted online between July 7–8, with key findings including:

  • In a four-way race, Mamdani (26 percent) is tied with Cuomo (23 percent) and Sliwa (22 percent), all within the margin of error. Adams is at 13 percent and 15 percent of voters are undecided.
  • In a three-way race without Adams, Cuomo (31 percent) is statistically tied with Mamdani (29 percent) and Sliwa (28 percent).
  • In a three-way race without Cuomo, Mamdani leads by 10 points, winning 35 percent to Sliwa's 25 percent and Adams' 19 percent.
  • In head-to-head matchups, Mamdani topples Adams 43 percent to 36 percent, but trails Cuomo 35 percent to 50 percent, a 15-point advantage for Cuomo.

The results show that Mamdani benefits most if Cuomo is not in the race, gaining a 10-point lead in that scenario. Conversely, Cuomo gains ground if Adams is not in the race and wins outright in a head-to-head matchup with Mamdani. (HarrisX)

"These numbers show a volatile race still taking shape," Dritan Nesho, CEO of HarrisX, said in a statement. "While the progressive base is fueling Mamdani's rise, Cuomo's broad name recognition and moderate appeal make him a formidable general election challenger."

Recommended

Can We Get Out of This Without a Civil War? Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

In his video this week announcing he'd enter the race as an independent after losing to Mamdani in the Democratic primary, Cuomo emphasized that "only 13 percent of New Yorkers voted in the June primary.”

"The general election is in November and I am in it to win it," he added. "My opponent, Mr. Mamdani, offers slick slogans but no real solutions." 

Mamdani, meanwhile, was in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday for a closed-door event hosted by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, trying to win over skeptical Democrats. 

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Can We Get Out of This Without a Civil War? Kurt Schlichter
White House Reveals How Many Illegal Aliens Have Self Deported Katie Pavlich
Gavin Newsom Just Lost Another Battle to Trump Katie Pavlich
CNN Reporter Just Threw Cold Water on Dems' 2026 Midterm Chances...for Now Matt Vespa
GOP Rep Went Nuclear on Top Biden Aide Who Refused to Answer Any Questions About Joe Matt Vespa
Hunter Biden: 'We Lost the Last Election Because...' Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Can We Get Out of This Without a Civil War? Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement