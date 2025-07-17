A New Survey of the NYC Mayor's Race Dropped This Week

New polling of the New York City mayoral race shows a tight race with Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani statistically tied with former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is now running as an independent, and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.

The race looks different, however, when voters were asked about head-to-head matchups between Mamdani and Mayor Eric Adams, who is also running as an independent, and Mamdani and Cuomo.

The survey of 585 registered New York City voters was conducted online between July 7–8, with key findings including: In a four-way race, Mamdani (26 percent) is tied with Cuomo (23 percent) and Sliwa (22 percent), all within the margin of error. Adams is at 13 percent and 15 percent of voters are undecided.

In a three-way race without Adams, Cuomo (31 percent) is statistically tied with Mamdani (29 percent) and Sliwa (28 percent).

In a three-way race without Cuomo, Mamdani leads by 10 points, winning 35 percent to Sliwa's 25 percent and Adams' 19 percent.

In head-to-head matchups, Mamdani topples Adams 43 percent to 36 percent, but trails Cuomo 35 percent to 50 percent, a 15-point advantage for Cuomo. The results show that Mamdani benefits most if Cuomo is not in the race, gaining a 10-point lead in that scenario. Conversely, Cuomo gains ground if Adams is not in the race and wins outright in a head-to-head matchup with Mamdani. (HarrisX)

"These numbers show a volatile race still taking shape," Dritan Nesho, CEO of HarrisX, said in a statement. "While the progressive base is fueling Mamdani's rise, Cuomo's broad name recognition and moderate appeal make him a formidable general election challenger."

In his video this week announcing he'd enter the race as an independent after losing to Mamdani in the Democratic primary, Cuomo emphasized that "only 13 percent of New Yorkers voted in the June primary.”

"The general election is in November and I am in it to win it," he added. "My opponent, Mr. Mamdani, offers slick slogans but no real solutions."

Mamdani, meanwhile, was in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday for a closed-door event hosted by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, trying to win over skeptical Democrats.

SCRAMBLED AGENDA: @AOC is rolling out the red carpet for controversial far-left NYC mayoral candidate @ZohranKMamdani, hosting a breakfast with him in DC to convince other Democrats he's just what they need to run America’s top tourist city. Why? Because he'd open city-funded… pic.twitter.com/tEijJLimci — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 16, 2025

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

