US Women's Hockey Team Is Pretty Much Telling the Media to Get a Life and Move on

It’s over, everyone. You lost — just like Canada. Team USA secured double gold in Milan, with both the men’s and women’s hockey teams defeating their main rival, Canada, 2-1 to win the gold. Both matches went into overtime, featuring stunning golden goals from Jack Hughes and Megan Keller.

The men’s team is under criticism from the media and feminist Twitter for accepting Donald Trump’s invitation to the State of the Union. The women’s team couldn’t attend due to scheduling and logistics, which isn’t just a PR excuse. Some players, still in college, are starting their playoff runs. The women’s team will visit the White House later, so what’s all the fuss about?

Trump quipped that if he didn’t invite the women’s team to his address, he’d be impeached. It wasn’t really a joke about the women’s team, but the media decided to speak for them, and now these ladies are pushing back and blowing up their spots. Were they thrilled with the remarks? Probably not, but they’re enjoying the gold medal moment, they respect the men’s team, and that feeling is mutual. They want to move past it. Believe women, liberal media. End this manufactured crusade about the men’s team. And some players already have.

I asked if they felt disrespected by the President's phone call and the reaction:



"We are moving forward. We did what we did there, and we are proud of our group." -Caroline Harvey



"What happened is something we had no control over. We take so much pride in what we did. We… pic.twitter.com/dgVdasmtXJ — Karley Marotta (@Karley_Marotta) February 25, 2026

Haley Winn:

Haley Winn says that when it comes to the controversy surrounding the U.S. Men’s Hockey team’s call with President Trump, “to both come back with gold medals is all that really matters” 🥇



“At the end of the day, we both went there to complete a job, and we both got that job… pic.twitter.com/eAtqpAHPWF — WEEI (@WEEI) February 26, 2026

At the end of the day, we both went there to complete a job, and we both got that job done…Like Swayman said, we had a really good relationship with the men’s team, they were super supportive of us…They were nothing but awesome to us, they said we inspired them to get the job done

Megan Keller:

Megan Keller on the President Trump phone call controversy:



“I don’t really have a response. It’s unfortunate the conversation surrounding it, where it’s gone throughout social media. But all I can say is, I’ve never been more proud to pull on the USA jersey. And I think for a… pic.twitter.com/mzvx3ZwAQ3 — Tom Carroll (@yaboiTCfresh) February 26, 2026

“I don’t really have a response. It’s unfortunate the conversation surrounding it, where it’s gone throughout social media. But all I can say is, I’ve never been more proud to pull on the USA jersey. And I think for a lot of us, it’s the honor of a lifetime to represent our country on the biggest stage. And we went over there with one thing in mind, to bring home the Gold Medal for our country, and pretty incredible that we got to do it - both men’s and women’s, that’s the first time that we’ve ever done that. So I think that’s what should be highlighted

They’re not taking the bait, because they’re not stupid like you people are, members of the mainstream press. America won. I’m sorry if that makes you upset, but you can’t do anything about it.

And these women are politely telling you to get a life.

Politics ruined what should've been U.S. hockey's shining moment https://t.co/BLIi0RTdFC — Detroit Free Press (@freep) February 26, 2026

