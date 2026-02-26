Pakistan Declares 'Open War' on Taliban in Afghanistan

Pakistan has reportedly declared “open war” against the Taliban in Afghanistan after a series of cross-border strikes against each other.

Pakistan's Defense Minister posted on X: "Our patience has reached its limit. Now it is open confrontation."

Advertisement

Pakistan bombed Kabul and other Afghan provinces on Friday, the Guardian reported.

PAKISTAN'S DEFENSE MINISTER JUST DECLARED WAR ON AFGHANISTAN



Khawaja Muhammad Asif:



"Our patience has reached its limit. Now it is open confrontation.



Now there will be decisive action."



This comes after days of escalating violence. pic.twitter.com/D75XSJHdC9 — Siddhant Mishra (@siddhantvm) February 27, 2026





Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid discusses what the group considers its redline amid rising tensions along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.#Taliban #Afghanistan #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/PSk0YgNbuh — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) February 26, 2026

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said there is rising tensions along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

Over 100 Afghan Taliban have been killed, BBC News reported.

Prime Minister's Office



Mansehra: February 26, 2026



Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to and prayed for Shaheed Lieutenant Colonel Shahzad Gul Faraz in Mansehra today



Shaheed Lt. Col. Shahzad Gul Faraz was martyred while leading a security operation against… pic.twitter.com/UOSzpaR7CO — Mosharraf Zaidi 🇵🇰 (@mosharrafzaidi) February 26, 2026





#Pakistan’s Defence Minister #KhawajaAsif has declared an “open war” with #Afghanistan after the Taliban administration claimed its forces killed and captured several Pakistani soldiers during a cross-border offensive. “Our patience has reached its limit. Now it is open war… pic.twitter.com/2fze5xAkFx — News9 (@News9Tweets) February 27, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.