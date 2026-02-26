Pakistan Declares 'Open War' on Taliban in Afghanistan

VIP
Stelter Tries to Sterilize SOTU Ratings; Canadian Media Hold Hockey Player Struggle Session Over Laughing
Stelter Tries to Sterilize SOTU Ratings; Canadian Media Hold Hockey Player Struggle Sessio...
VIP
Democrats Push 'Death With Dignity' on the Dairy State
Democrats Push 'Death With Dignity' on the Dairy State
Rocket Mortgage Announces Partnership With Compass to Make Trump's Home Affordability Agenda a Reality
Rocket Mortgage Announces Partnership With Compass to Make Trump's Home Affordability Agen...
Following Backlash, Pro-Abortion Professor Withdraws From Notre Dame Appointment
Following Backlash, Pro-Abortion Professor Withdraws From Notre Dame Appointment
VIP
Utah Proposal for Citizen Carry Puts Pro-Teams in Crosshairs
Utah Proposal for Citizen Carry Puts Pro-Teams in Crosshairs
VIP
Cuban Coast Guard Kills Four, Injures Six on Florida-Registered Speed Boat
Cuban Coast Guard Kills Four, Injures Six on Florida-Registered Speed Boat
Rep. Wesley Hunt Slams Gavin Newsom For His Racist Comments: 'You're Not Like Me'
Rep. Wesley Hunt Slams Gavin Newsom For His Racist Comments: 'You're Not Like...
Georgia Man Ordered to Repay $27.9 Million in Telemedicine Durable Medical Equipment Scam
Georgia Man Ordered to Repay $27.9 Million in Telemedicine Durable Medical Equipment Scam
VIP
Fraud Czar JD Vance Halts Quarter-Billion Medicaid Dollars to Minnesota
Fraud Czar JD Vance Halts Quarter-Billion Medicaid Dollars to Minnesota
Minnesota Lawmakers File Articles of Impeachment Against Gov. Tim Walz, AG Ellison
Minnesota Lawmakers File Articles of Impeachment Against Gov. Tim Walz, AG Ellison
Las Vegas Man Convicted Over Allegedly Death Threats to State, Federal Officials in Multi-State Case
Las Vegas Man Convicted Over Allegedly Death Threats to State, Federal Officials in...
SCOTUSblog Co-Founder Convicted of Tax and Mortgage Fraud
SCOTUSblog Co-Founder Convicted of Tax and Mortgage Fraud
Report: No Deal yet Between U.S. and Iran Over Nuclear Weapons
Report: No Deal yet Between U.S. and Iran Over Nuclear Weapons
Former Air Force Pilot Arrested Over Allegations That He Trained Chinese Military Pilots
Former Air Force Pilot Arrested Over Allegations That He Trained Chinese Military Pilots
Tipsheet

Pakistan Declares 'Open War' on Taliban in Afghanistan

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | February 26, 2026 9:42 PM
Pakistan Declares 'Open War' on Taliban in Afghanistan
AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon

Pakistan has reportedly declared “open war” against the Taliban in Afghanistan after a series of cross-border strikes against each other. 

Pakistan's Defense Minister posted on X: "Our patience has reached its limit. Now it is open confrontation."

Advertisement

Pakistan bombed Kabul and other Afghan provinces on Friday, the Guardian reported


Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said there is rising tensions along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

Over 100 Afghan Taliban have been killed, BBC News reported

Recommended

Democrats Will Lose Their Minds After JD Vance's Announcement About Minnesota Fraud Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

AFGHANISTAN MILITARY PAKISTAN TERRORISM


Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrats Will Lose Their Minds After JD Vance's Announcement About Minnesota Fraud Jeff Charles
Minnesota Lawmakers File Articles of Impeachment Against Gov. Tim Walz, AG Ellison Scott McClallen
The Graveyard of Destructive Ideas Victor Davis Hanson
Crusty Democrat Dino Rockers Should Have Some Dignity Kurt Schlichter
Democrats Race to Do Damage Control After Refusing to Stand for Americans First Dmitri Bolt
This Black Woman Just Shut Down a Leftist Kid's Racist Opposition to the SAVE Act Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Democrats Will Lose Their Minds After JD Vance's Announcement About Minnesota Fraud Jeff Charles
Advertisement