Tipsheet

Adams Blasts Cuomo's Latest Decision in the NYC Mayoral Race

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | July 14, 2025 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File and Vincent Alban/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who is running as an independent in the mayoral race, blasted Andrew Cuomo for deciding to do the same.

The former New York governor's move comes after he lost to democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani in the Democratic primary. He's also planning to ask all other candidates in the race, not including the assemblyman, to drop out by mid-September if they’re not in the lead, reports The New York Post.

Advertisement

Adams, however, showed zero interest in going along with Cuomo's plan.

“Are you kidding me?” he told The New York Post. “I didn’t lose in the primary."

His campaign then put out a statement later Sunday, taking the former governor to the woodshed.

“Andrew Cuomo lost the Democratic primary by double digits and is now doing the same thing he did to respected leaders like Charlie King, Governor David Paterson, and Carl McCall, Assembly Keith Wright,” the campaign wrote in a searing statement.

“This kind of political double-dealing is exactly why so many New Yorkers have lost trust in him. The people spoke loudly — he lost. Yet he continues to put himself over the number one goal- beating Mamdani and securing our city future,” the Adams camp continued.

“Let’s not forget the damage he caused as governor. Cuomo led the charge on a flawed bail reform law that made our communities less safe. He failed New York’s most vulnerable during COVID with deadly nursing home policies. And he signed a cannabis law with no enforcement plan, unleashing thousands of illegal smoke shops across the city.

“Now, in the face of a serious threat an inexperienced opponent, Cuomo is wasting time and dividing voters. He failed then — and he’s failing New Yorkers now.” (New York Post)

The most recent survey of the mayoral race has Mamdani leading with 35 percent of the vote, while Cuomo is 10 points behind at 25 percent, followed by Republican Curtis Sliwa at 14 percent, Adams, with just 11 percent, and attorney Jim Walden at 1 percent. One percent chose another candidate while 13 percent of respondents were undecided. 

Advertisement

Cuomo insisted on Monday that he's "in it to win it." 

“The fight to save our city isn’t over,” Cuomo said. “Only 13 percent of New Yorkers voted in the June primary.”

“My opponent, Mr. Mamdani, offers slick slogans but no real solutions,” Cuomo continued. “Every day I’m going to be hitting the streets meeting you where you are to hear the good and the bad. Problems and solutions. Because for the next few months, it’s my responsibility to earn your vote.”

Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City. 

