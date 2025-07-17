CNN Reporter Just Threw Cold Water on Dems' 2026 Midterm Chances...for Now
GOP Rep Went Nuclear on Top Biden Aide Who Refused to Answer Any...
Former Dem Strategist Torches Obama Over Tone-Deaf Message to Liberals
Democrats' Latest Talking Point Against Trump's Rescissions Package Is Beyond Laughable
Sorry, NPR/PBS, You're Losing Your Funding: Senate Passes Trump's Rescissions Package
Can We Get Out of This Without a Civil War?
Epic Fail: Rent-a-Mob Goes Bust!
Bibi Tells the Truth
Minneapolis Mayoral Candidate's Claim About the 'Real Domestic Threat' Is Circulating Agai...
VIP
DOD Fires Back After What Dem Rep Called Hegseth
Are Conservatives Demoralized?
A Rare and Encouraging Rollback of Government Handouts
The Coming Collapse of Academia
Barack Obama Finally Addresses Those Divorce Rumors
Tipsheet

Hunter Biden Has a Theory About Why Dems Lost in 2024

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | July 17, 2025 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Hunter Biden blasted the Democratic Party’s disloyalty to his father last summer, claiming in a podcast interview that it’s the reason his party lost in 2024.

“We lost the last election because we did not remain loyal to the leader of the party,” Biden told former Democratic National Committee chair Jaime Harrison. “That’s my position. We had the advantage of incumbency, we had the advantage of an incredibly successful administration, and the Democratic Party literally melted down.”

Advertisement

Former President Joe Biden exited the race last summer following a disastrous debate that led to party leaders forcing him out. While criticisms of Biden’s mental acuity largely came from the right up until that point, the entire nation witnessed a president who couldn’t finish a sentence, rambled, and was nonsensical during the June 27 debate. Since then, concerns about Biden’s health in office haven’t gone away, as members of the media who all along claimed everything was fine began to publish damning books about Biden’s decline. But Hunter said there was another motivating factor for books like Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson’s “Original Sin.”

“What sells, Jaime? What sells is the idea of a conspiracy,” he told Harrison, claiming there’s no way to keep a secret in Washington and any health problems would have been impossible to hide.   

He went on to argue that since his father was ousted, there will be intraparty fighting until a nominee is chosen.

Recommended

Can We Get Out of This Without a Civil War? Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

“You know what, we are going to fight amongst ourselves for the next three years until there’s a nominee. And then with the nominee, we better as hell get behind that nominee,” he said. 

Harrison’s podcast, “At Our Table,” debuts Thursday but excerpts from his interview with Biden were released Wednesday. According to The Washington Post, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, and Rep. James Clyburn are among his first guests. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

HUNTER BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Can We Get Out of This Without a Civil War? Kurt Schlichter
GOP Rep Went Nuclear on Top Biden Aide Who Refused to Answer Any Questions About Joe Matt Vespa
CNN Reporter Just Threw Cold Water on Dems' 2026 Midterm Chances...for Now Matt Vespa
Barack Obama Finally Addresses Those Divorce Rumors Madeline Leesman
Former Dem Strategist Torches Obama Over Tone-Deaf Message to Liberals Matt Vespa
Democrats' Latest Talking Point Against Trump's Rescissions Package Is Beyond Laughable Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Can We Get Out of This Without a Civil War? Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement