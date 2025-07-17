Hunter Biden Has a Theory About Why Dems Lost in 2024

Hunter Biden blasted the Democratic Party’s disloyalty to his father last summer, claiming in a podcast interview that it’s the reason his party lost in 2024.

“We lost the last election because we did not remain loyal to the leader of the party,” Biden told former Democratic National Committee chair Jaime Harrison. “That’s my position. We had the advantage of incumbency, we had the advantage of an incredibly successful administration, and the Democratic Party literally melted down.”

Former President Joe Biden exited the race last summer following a disastrous debate that led to party leaders forcing him out. While criticisms of Biden’s mental acuity largely came from the right up until that point, the entire nation witnessed a president who couldn’t finish a sentence, rambled, and was nonsensical during the June 27 debate. Since then, concerns about Biden’s health in office haven’t gone away, as members of the media who all along claimed everything was fine began to publish damning books about Biden’s decline. But Hunter said there was another motivating factor for books like Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson’s “Original Sin.”

“What sells, Jaime? What sells is the idea of a conspiracy,” he told Harrison, claiming there’s no way to keep a secret in Washington and any health problems would have been impossible to hide.

He went on to argue that since his father was ousted, there will be intraparty fighting until a nominee is chosen.

“You know what, we are going to fight amongst ourselves for the next three years until there’s a nominee. And then with the nominee, we better as hell get behind that nominee,” he said.

Harrison’s podcast, “At Our Table,” debuts Thursday but excerpts from his interview with Biden were released Wednesday. According to The Washington Post, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, and Rep. James Clyburn are among his first guests.

