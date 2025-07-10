DOJ Sues California Over State Laws It Claims Are Raising the Price of Eggs Nationwide

The Trump administration is suing California over state laws the government argues raise egg prices for American consumers nationwide.

In its suit, the Department of Justice contends that burdensome regulations on egg and poultry products are in violation of federal law.

“The laws and regulations challenged by the complaint impose costly requirements on farmers that have the effect of raising egg prices for American consumers by prohibiting farmers across the country from using commonly accepted agricultural methods that helped keep eggs affordable,” DOJ said in a statement. “These laws stand opposed to the Egg Products inspection Act, which sets standards to ensure eggs and egg products are properly labeled and packaged and preempts state laws that impose additional regulatory hurdles.”

The filing targets three California laws — AB 1437, Proposition 2 and Proposition 12 — and argues that regulating eggs falls squarely in the federal government’s domain under a 1970 federal law that sets standards for eggs and egg products. The administration argues that Prop 2, a statewide ballot measure voters passed in 2008 that created welfare mandates for farm animals such as egg-laying hens, and AB 1437, which regulates egg quality for human consumption, work in tandem to depress egg production, driving up prices. The lawsuit also calls out a more recent voter initiative passed in 2018, Proposition 12, which introduced specific minimum-space requirements for chickens and other farm animals. (Politico)

In addition to California, Gov. Gavin Newsom, Attorney General Rob Bonta and other state officials are named as defendants.

“Bureaucratic red tape and unnecessary regulations implemented by the State of California have made the cost of everyday goods, like eggs, less affordable for Americans," said Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate. "This Department of Justice will work to free consumers from this regulatory burden and bring economic prosperity to families.”

Newsom's office responded, saying the president is "back to his favorite hobby: blaming California for literally everything."