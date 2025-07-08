Independent Reporter Highlights the Left's Cult-Like Behavior Regarding the Texas Floods
Tipsheet

Trump Announces US Will Send More Weapons to Ukraine

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | July 08, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President Trump said the United States will be sending Ukraine additional weapons as the nation’s war with Russia rages on.

“We have to,” Trump told reporters during a dinner with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday. “They have to be able to defend themselves. They’re getting hit very hard now.”

Advertisement

Trump said the U.S. will "primarily" send "defensive weapons," noting that "so, so many people are dying in that mess.”

The comments come days after the Pentagon paused key weapons deliveries pending a review of U.S. military stockpiles, reports The Washington Post.

Zelensky said in a statement on Telegram on Friday that he and Trump had agreed to “work on increasing the protection of the sky” above Ukraine. He added that they had spoken “about the possibilities of joint production” of weapons.

“A decent agreement is needed for peace, and Ukraine supports American proposals,” Zelensky said.

U.S. officials have noted that some weaponry will continue to be supplied to Ukraine, but Trump blamed former president Joe Biden on Thursday evening for emptying the U.S. arsenal by “giving weapons.”

“We have to make sure that we have enough for ourselves,” Trump said.

The call with the Ukrainian leader followed a tense telephone discussion between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday. After speaking to Putin, Trump said he was “very disappointed” about the conversation and did not think the Russian president wanted a ceasefire or an end to the three-year war. (WaPo)

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell confirmed the military aid in a statement on Monday, saying at Trump's direction, the Defense Department will send "additional defensive weapons to Ukraine to ensure the Ukrainians can defend themselves while we work to secure a lasting peace and ensure the killing stops."

“Our framework for POTUS to evaluate military shipments across the globe remains in effect and is integral to our America First defense priorities," Parnell added.

The announcement appears to be in line with a minerals deal Washington and Kyiv signed earlier this year. 

"Although the agreement does not treat past aid to Ukraine as debt that the country needs to repay, it does say that future military aid, including weapons and training, will be treated as a U.S. contribution to the fund — meaning that Ukraine will need to match future aid with resource wealth," according to The New York Times

DONALD TRUMP UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY

