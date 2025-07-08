Award Winning WaPo Journalist Charged With Allegedly Possessing Child Porn

A an award winning Washington Post journalist was arrested and charged with child pornography possession, D.C. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced last month.

Thomas Pham LeGro, a video editor who was part of a Pulitzer Prize winning team that covered former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore's 2017 Senate campaign and his alleged sexual assault of minors, was taken into custody following a search of his home.

Advertisement

On June 26, 2025, FBI agents executed a search warrant at LeGro’s residence and seized several electronic devices. A review of LeGro’s work laptop revealed a folder that contained 11 videos depicting child sexual abuse material. During the execution of the search warrant agents observed what appeared to be fractured pieces of a hard drive in the hallway outside the room where LeGro’s work laptop was found. This case is being investigated by the FBI Washington Field Office’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, which is composed of FBI agents, along with other federal agents and detectives from northern Virginia and the District of Columbia. The task force is charged with investigating and bringing federal charges against individuals engaged in the exploitation of children and those engaged in human trafficking. This matter is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Caroline Burrell and Janani Iyengar for the District of Columbia. (Department of Justice)

In a statement, The Washington Post told the New York Post the outlet "understands the severity of these allegations, and the employee has been placed on leave."

“Thomas Pham LeGro, 48, made his first appearance today in U.S. District Court for allegedly possessing child pornography. LeGro, a journalist at the Washington Post and a resident of Washington DC, was arrested yesterday and taken into custody following a search of his home.” https://t.co/mTOg0xtYyM pic.twitter.com/CSovYHwo3Q — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) June 27, 2025



