Intelligence Operative on Epstein Files: 'This Is a Total F**king Disaster'
Another Clear-Cut Case of Media Bias, Thanks to This CNN Host
Why Ted Cruz's Communications Director Took This Liberal Rag to the Cleaners
John Brennan Might Be Vulnerable to Perjury Charges Over Russian Collusion Hoax
Democrats Never Let Dying Children Go to Waste
The State of Sleeper Cells
The Biggest Conservative Victory in 30 Years
Mamdani Has Threatened to Have Netanyahu Arrested. Here's How the Israeli PM Responded.
VIP
Did You See What Authorities Found in the Cars of Those Who Planned...
The Israel Project
AG Secretary Brooke Rollins Says 'There Will Be No Amnesty'
There's Been an Update in the Transgender Athlete Saga in California
Is This the Year of Record-Setting Heat-Domes and Flash Floods?
Musk v. Trump — Art of Impossible v. Possible
Tipsheet

Award Winning WaPo Journalist Charged With Allegedly Possessing Child Porn

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | July 08, 2025 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

A an award winning Washington Post journalist was arrested and charged with child pornography possession, D.C. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced last month.

Thomas Pham LeGro, a video editor who was part of a Pulitzer Prize winning team that covered former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore's 2017 Senate campaign and his alleged sexual assault of minors, was taken into custody following a search of his home. 

Advertisement

On June 26, 2025, FBI agents executed a search warrant at LeGro’s residence and seized several electronic devices. A review of LeGro’s work laptop revealed a folder that contained 11 videos depicting child sexual abuse material.

During the execution of the search warrant agents observed what appeared to be fractured pieces of a hard drive in the hallway outside the room where LeGro’s work laptop was found.

This case is being investigated by the FBI Washington Field Office’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, which is composed of FBI agents, along with other federal agents and detectives from northern Virginia and the District of Columbia. The task force is charged with investigating and bringing federal charges against individuals engaged in the exploitation of children and those engaged in human trafficking.

This matter is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Caroline Burrell and Janani Iyengar for the District of Columbia. (Department of Justice)

Recommended

Intelligence Operative on Epstein Files: 'This Is a Total F**king Disaster' Matt Vespa
Advertisement

In a statement, The Washington Post told the New York Post the outlet "understands the severity of these allegations, and the employee has been placed on leave." 


 

Tags:

CRIME

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Intelligence Operative on Epstein Files: 'This Is a Total F**king Disaster' Matt Vespa
Another Clear-Cut Case of Media Bias, Thanks to This CNN Host Matt Vespa
Mamdani Has Threatened to Have Netanyahu Arrested. Here's How the Israeli PM Responded. Leah Barkoukis
AG Secretary Brooke Rollins Says 'There Will Be No Amnesty' Madeline Leesman
There's Been an Update in the Transgender Athlete Saga in California Madeline Leesman
Health Care Welfare Panic Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Intelligence Operative on Epstein Files: 'This Is a Total F**king Disaster' Matt Vespa
Advertisement