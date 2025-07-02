June's Illegal Border Crossing Numbers Are in. Here's What Homan Had to Say About it.

Illegal border crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border hit a new low in June, according to preliminary government data.

Border czar Tom Homan shared the news on X, attributing the results to the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration.

“THE TRUMP EFFECT - Total Border Patrol encounters for the entire month of June 2025 was 6,070,” he said. “That is less than a single day under Biden. As a matter of fact, the total number of encounters is less than half of a single day under Biden on many days. Also, none of the 6,070 were released into the U.S. ZERO. President Trump has created the most secure border in the history of the nation and the data proves it. We have never seen numbers this low. Never.

“God bless the men and women of the US Border Patrol and God bless the men and women of ICE,” Homan added. “The interior arrests and consequences help to drive down illegal immigration. The TRUMP EFFECT keeps America winning.”

The number of migrants caught crossing the southern border illegally set a new historic monthly low in June, continuing an extraordinary lull in illegal immigration the Trump administration has attributed to its aggressive deportation efforts, preliminary government data obtained by CBS News shows. Last month, Border Patrol agents along the U.S.-Mexico border recorded just over 6,000 apprehensions of migrants who entered the country without authorization, the lowest monthly tally ever reported by the agency, according to the preliminary Customs and Border Protection data. The previous monthly low reported by Border Patrol was in March, when the agency recorded around 7,200 migrant apprehensions. The numbers stand in stark contrast to the record levels of apprehensions made by Border Patrol under the Biden administration, which faced a humanitarian, political and operational crisis of unprecedented proportions at the southern border until it implemented restrictive asylum measures last year. During many months of former President Joe Biden's tenure, Border Patrol recorded more than 6,000 apprehensions each day. At their peak in late 2023, daily illegal crossings at the southern border topped 10,000 on some days. (CBS News)