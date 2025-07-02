OBBB Makes it Out of the Rules Committee

After Tuesday’s passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill in the Senate, the House Rules Committee voted 7-6 early Wednesday morning to advance the legislation to the floor for consideration.

Two Republicans, Reps. Chip Roy of Texas and Ralph Norman of South Carolina, joined Democrats in voting against the measure, pointing to deficit concerns.

The hearing ran for nearly 12 hours, with Democrats needling Republicans about the bill, GOP lawmakers largely praising the measure and some hardline conservatives criticizing its contents. The panel convened at 1:30 p.m. EDT on Tuesday and gaveled out just after 1 a.m. EDT on Wednesday. Despite the successful vote, the legislation is far from being out of the woods. The full chamber must now debate and vote to adopt the procedural rule, which could get dicey as a handful of hardline conservatives vow to oppose the effort. If the rule fails, legislative business in the House would be brought to a standstill, threatening to thwart leadership’s goal of sending President Trump the package by July 4, which is Friday. Republicans can only afford to lose three votes and still clear the procedural hurdle, assuming full attendance and united Democratic opposition. The House is scheduled to convene on Wednesday at 9 a.m. EDT, with debate first, then a vote. Two of those defectors, however, are already called for: Norman and Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.), the chair of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, say they will vote against the rule on the floor — and Harris said others will join them. (The Hill)

In addition to GOP objections to the legislation, House Speaker Mike Johnson is also dealing with possible attendance issues as storms in the area canceled flights for several lawmakers trying to make it back to the capital.

“We’re having weather delays getting everybody back right now, but assuming we have a full House we’ll get it through the Rules Committee in the morning, we’ll move that forward to the floor and hopefully we’re voting on this by tomorrow or Thursday at latest, depending on the weather and delays and all the rest, that’s the wildfire that we can’t control,” Johnson told Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

