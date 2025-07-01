CISA Responds to the Latest Threat From Iran-Linked Hackers

The Department of Homeland Security vowed to track down and bring to justice those responsible for threatening to publish another trove of emails stolen from President Trump’s inner circle, including chief of staff Susie Wiles and Roger Stone.

Pointing to a report from Reuters detailing the threat from Iranian-linked hackers, the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency said it was a “calculated smear campaign” aimed at hurting President Trump and discrediting those around him.

The threat came the same day the Trump administration released a report warning that “Iranian Cyber Actors May Target Vulnerable US Networks and Entities of Interest.”

This joint fact sheet details the need for increased vigilance for potential cyber activity against U.S. critical infrastructure by Iranian state-sponsored or affiliated threat actors. Defense Industrial Base companies, particularly those possessing holdings or relationships with Israeli research and defense firms, are at increased risk. At this time, we have not seen indications of a coordinated campaign of malicious cyber activity in the U.S. that can be attributed to Iran. However, CISA urges owners and operators of critical infrastructure organizations and other potentially targeted entities to review this fact sheet to learn more about the Iranian state-backed cyber threat and actionable mitigations to harden cyber defenses. For an overview of the Iranian threat, refer to CISA’s Iran Threat Overview and Advisories and the FBI’s The Iran Threat webpages. (CISA)

“A hostile foreign adversary is threatening to illegally exploit purportedly stolen and unverified material in an effort to distract, discredit, and divide,” CISA said in a statement about the threat. “This so-called cyber ‘attack’ is nothing more than digital propaganda, and the targets are no coincidence. This is a calculated smear campaign meant to damage President Trump and discredit honorable public servants who serve our country with distinction. These criminals will be found and they will be brought to justice. Let this be a warning to others, there will be no refuge, tolerance, or leniency for these actions."