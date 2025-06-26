Planned Parenthood Takes Major Hit After SCOTUS Ruling

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled 6-3 in favor of allowing South Carolina to bar Planned Parenthood from participating in its Medicaid program.

In a decision split on ideological lines, the Court ruled in Medina v. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic that the organization and a patient cannot sue the state to choose their own qualified healthcare provider.

The legal wrangling over South Carolina's attempt to stop public dollars from going to a Planned Parenthood affiliate in the state began in 2018, four years before the Supreme Court overturned Roe. v. Wade. In South Carolina, abortion is banned after six weeks gestation, and Planned Parenthood provides abortion services outside of Medicaid only as allowed under state law. Additionally, federal law bars Medicaid from paying for abortions except in cases of rape or incest, or to save the life of the mother. But seven years ago, South Carolina's Republican governor, Henry McMaster, issued an executive order that directed the state's health department to deem abortion providers unqualified to provide family-planning services under Medicaid and terminate their enrollment agreements. In response, the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services notified Planned Parenthood South Atlantic that its provider agreements were being cancelled because it was no longer qualified to provide medical services to Medicaid beneficiaries. The affiliate has clinics in Charleston and Columbia, and offers prenatal and postpartum services, along with physical exams and screenings for cancer and other health conditions. In the wake of the state's decision to boot Planned Parenthood from its Medicaid program, Julie Edwards, a patient who received medical services from the organization, and Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit under federal civil rights law to challenge the move. Edwards argued that South Carolina's termination of Planned Parenthood's agreement violated her right to choose her provider under the Medicaid Act. A federal district judge ruled in favor of Planned Parenthood, finding that South Carolina likely violated the any-qualified-provider provision when it excluded Planned Parenthood from its Medicaid program. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit ultimately allowed the suit to proceed and prevented South Carolina from keeping Planned Parenthood out of its Medicaid program. (CBS News)

The ruling was widely celebrated by pro-life advocates who argue that Planned Parenthood receiving funding, even for nonabortion services, helps it advance its abortion agenda.

Indeed, McMaster noted in 2018 that “payment of taxpayer funds to abortion clinics, for any purpose, results in the subsidy of abortion and the denial of the right to life.”

Excellent decision today by Colorado's own Neil Gorsuch.



I submitted an amicus brief in Medina v. Planned Parenthood for 311 state legislators who know special interest groups should have zero control over state budgets.



Elected officials in South Carolina also weighed in.

“Seven years ago, we took a stand to protect the sanctity of life and defend South Carolina’s authority and values - and today, we are finally victorious,” said McMaster. “The legality of my executive order prohibiting taxpayer dollars from being used to fund abortion providers like Planned Parenthood has been affirmed by the highest court in the land.”

State Sen. Larry Grooms, meanwhile, said Republican efforts standing up for the unborn have paid off.

“Thanks to Republicans who consistently stand for the unborn, Planned Parenthood in South Carolina is now on life support," he said in a statement. "Today’s ruling is a great win for the cause of life and a great win for taxpayers who will no longer be forced to subsidize organizations that make money from killing unborn children.”

South Carolina state Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey called the ruling a "win" for all taxpayers in the state.

"Planned Parenthood has sued South Carolina over and over again, and over and over again, the abortion-giant keeps losing," Massey said. "Today’s ruling is a win for all South Carolina taxpayers, and most of all, this pro-life generation looking forward to the day when Planned Parenthood’s doors close for good.”

Editor's Note: This is a breaking news post and may be updated with additional information.