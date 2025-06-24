Trump Heads to NATO With New Defense Spending Expectations
Tipsheet

Islamic State Terrorist Kills Dozens of Syrian Christians in Attack on Orthodox Church

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | June 24, 2025 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin

Greek Orthodox Christians were attacked Sunday when a terrorist opened fire and then detonated an explosive device while worshippers gathered for Divine Liturgy. The death toll has risen to 25, according to state media, while more than 60 others were injured. 

“People were praying safely under the eyes of God,” Father Fadi Ghattas, who witnessed at least 20 people get killed at the Mar Elias Church, told the AP. “There were 350 people praying at the church.”

The attack on the church was the first of its kind in Syria in years, and comes as Damascus under its de facto Islamist rule is trying to win the support of minorities. As President Ahmad al-Sharaa struggles to exert authority across the country, there have been concerns about the presence of sleeper cells of extremist groups in the war-torn country.

No group immediately claimed responsibility Sunday. Syrian Interior Ministry spokesman Noureddine Al-Baba said in a news conference that a preliminary investigation pointed to the extremist Islamic State group. The ministry said one gunman entered the church and fired at the people inside before detonating himself with an explosives vest, echoing some witness testimonies.

“The security of places of worship is a red line,” he said, adding that IS and remaining members of the ousted Assad government are trying to destabilize Syria.

Syrian Information Minister Hamza Mostafa condemned the attack, calling it a terrorist attack.

“This cowardly act goes against the civic values that brings us together,” he said on X. “We will not back down from our commitment to equal citizenship … and we also affirm the state’s pledge to exert all its efforts to combat criminal organizations and to protect society from all attacks threatening its safety.” (AP)

“These terrible acts of cowardice have no place in the new tapestry of integrated tolerance and inclusion that Syrians are weaving,” said U.S. Special Envoy for Syria and Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack. “We continue to support the Syrian government as it fights against those who are seeking to create instability and fear in their country and the broader region.” 

Worshippers gathered at the church on Monday to pray for the victims. 

