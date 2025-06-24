Trump Cooled Down and Said This About Iran Breaking the Ceasefire
Man Connected With Fertility Clinic Bombing Dies in Custody
Even Democrats Know That Impeaching Trump Is a Fool's Errand
'Peaceful Protests' Cost LA Taxpayers $32 Million and Counting
ICE Arrests Former IRGC Member, Army Sniper in Wake of Iran Strike
In the Biggest Threats to Our Country: NYC Is About to Elect a...
VIP
In Just 48 Hours, Trump Reshapes the Middle East and Silences Doubters
Operation Dragon Eye: Most Successful Child Rescue Operation in USMS History
AOC Crumbles After Trump Nukes Her Over Calls for Impeachment —'Just a Silly...
Ceasefire Gives Iranian People Opportunity to ‘Rise Up,’ Says Israeli Ambassador
VIP
This Republican Senator Thought About Switching to the Democratic Caucus
Have You Seen Oil Prices Today?
Socialist Mamdani Promises State-Run Grocery Stores in NYC
House Already Defeats Plan to Impeach Trump Over Iran
Tipsheet

CNN Anchor Has a 'Fiery But Mostly Peaceful' Moment Concerning Iran

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | June 24, 2025 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

CNN’s Erin Burnett is raising eyebrows for her recent comments about the Iranian “death to America” chants.

Speaking to host Dana Bash, Burnett recalled her previous reporting in Tehran where there was a “friendliness” to the Iranians who were calling for America’s destruction.

Advertisement

“I remember, Dana, one point being in Tehran years ago and they’re chanting ‘death to America’ all around me, even as I say, ‘oh, I'm an American, reporting for CNN,’" she said. "And they were happy to speak to me, so — so those two sort of jarring realities of the chant and yet, the — the friendliness have existed together.”

Burnett has made similar remarks in the past. 

In 2020, she argued the Iranians weren’t serious with their “death to America” chant.

“I will say, I will say, I was in Tehran when they were chanting ‘Death to America’ once,” she said at the time. “I was at a rally, the people couldn’t have been any friendlier to me personally as an American. It sort of felt like a thing and a trope, as opposed to anything that actually was seriously meant and considered,” Burnett replied. “I understand your point, but having been there my experience was quite different.”

Recommended

AOC Crumbles After Trump Nukes Her Over Calls for Impeachment —'Just a Silly Girl' Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

Tags:

CNN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

AOC Crumbles After Trump Nukes Her Over Calls for Impeachment —'Just a Silly Girl' Sarah Arnold
Trump Cooled Down and Said This About Iran Breaking the Ceasefire Katie Pavlich
In the Biggest Threats to Our Country: NYC Is About to Elect a Muslim Socialist as Mayor Sarah Arnold
Have You Seen Oil Prices Today? Madeline Leesman
Jasmine Crockett: I'm Supposed to Make the 'F***ing Decision' About Iran Madeline Leesman
Dem Senate Parliamentarian Delivers a Death Blow to Trump's Goal of Reining in Rogue Judges Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

AOC Crumbles After Trump Nukes Her Over Calls for Impeachment —'Just a Silly Girl' Sarah Arnold
Advertisement