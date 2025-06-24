CNN Anchor Has a 'Fiery But Mostly Peaceful' Moment Concerning Iran

CNN’s Erin Burnett is raising eyebrows for her recent comments about the Iranian “death to America” chants.

Speaking to host Dana Bash, Burnett recalled her previous reporting in Tehran where there was a “friendliness” to the Iranians who were calling for America’s destruction.

“I remember, Dana, one point being in Tehran years ago and they’re chanting ‘death to America’ all around me, even as I say, ‘oh, I'm an American, reporting for CNN,’" she said. "And they were happy to speak to me, so — so those two sort of jarring realities of the chant and yet, the — the friendliness have existed together.”

Burnett has made similar remarks in the past.

In 2020, she argued the Iranians weren’t serious with their “death to America” chant.

“I will say, I will say, I was in Tehran when they were chanting ‘Death to America’ once,” she said at the time. “I was at a rally, the people couldn’t have been any friendlier to me personally as an American. It sort of felt like a thing and a trope, as opposed to anything that actually was seriously meant and considered,” Burnett replied. “I understand your point, but having been there my experience was quite different.”

