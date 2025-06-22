Harris' Team Wanted Mark Cuban to Submit VP Vetting Papers. Here's How the Billionaire Responded.

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban said he turned down an offer from former Vice President Kamala Harris to consider him as a potential running mate last year.

During a podcast interview with The Bulwark’s Tim Miller, the former “Shark Tank” star said her team asked him to send in VP vetting papers but he declined.

“My response was I’m not very good as the number two person,” he recalled. “And so, if the last thing we need is me telling Kamala, you know, the president that, no, that’s a dumb idea. And I’m not real good at the shaking hands and kissing babies.”

Miller also wondered if it was him rather than Gov. Tim Walz that Harris selected to be her running mate, maybe things would have turned out differently for the former VP.

“I mean, obviously it would have been different,” replied Cuban, who served as a surrogate for Harris in the 2024 campaign. “My personality is completely different than Tim’s. My experiences, my backgrounds are completely different. I think I’ve cut through the sh–t more directly. I’m not a politician. And so, it would have been different, but it would have been awful. She would have fired me within six days.”

