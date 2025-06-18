Mike Lee Caves to Lib Media Pressure About His Minnesota Dem Shootings Posts
Tipsheet

The White House Will Look a Bit Different Now Thanks to a 'Gift' From Trump

Leah Barkoukis
June 18, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump announced that new flag poles will be installed on the North and South Lawns of the White House on Wednesday, a gift from the 47th president. 

“It is my Great Honor to announce that I will be putting up two beautiful Flag Poles on both sides of the White House, North and South Lawns,” the president wrote on Truth Social. “It is a GIFT from me of something which was always missing from this magnificent place.”

Trump said the flags will be flying by about 11 a.m. 

“The digging and placement of the poles will begin at 7:30 A.M. EST, tomorrow morning,” his statement continued. “Flags will be raised at approximately 11 A.M. EST. These are the most magnificent poles made – They are tall, tapered, rust proof, rope inside the pole, and of the highest quality. Hopefully, they will proudly stand at both sides of the White House for many years to come!”

His plans were initially announced in April. 

