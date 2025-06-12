Watch the Expressions of These Libs As Batya Ungar-Sargon Explains Trump's Mandate on...
New Ad Calls on Trump to Put the Pressure on Canada Over Northern Border Security

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | June 12, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Wilson Ring

President Trump has carried out his campaign promise to secure the southern border, with illegal border crossing numbers at historic lows. But it's not the only border the administration needs to shore up. Conservative group Building America’s Future is shining a spotlight on the U.S.-Canada border with a new ad titled “Lock the Door.”

The 30-second spot, part of the group’s “Chaos at the Border” campaign, highlights how tribal lands are being exploited by criminal organizations while Canada sits back. 

“President Trump has locked down our southern border," the narrator states. "But cartels have found a back door to our country, and Canada is MIA.

"Cartels are exploiting unsecured tribal lands along our northern border to bring drugs and crime into our country," the ad continues. "Canada has done nothing, and Americans pay for it. President Trump can act. Bringing more resources for the fight and strong tariffs until Canada secures tribal lands. Time to lock the door, throw away the key, protect Americans." 

BAF's "Chaos at the Border" campaign seeks to address the issues being seen at the northern border, such as drug smuggling, including fentanyl, illegal immigration and human trafficking, money laundering, and more.

Polling from the group last month found 70 percent of likely general election voters are concerned about the northern border's vulnerabilities, and 81 percent agreed the U.S. and Canadian governments need to address the illegal activity occurring on tribal lands in the area. 

Tags: BORDER SECURITY CANADA CARTELS FENTANYL ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

