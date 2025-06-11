This Clip From NYC's Anti-ICE Unrest Truly Captures White Libs...and It's Totally Insuffer...
Tipsheet

RFK Jr. Took a Major Step to Restore Public Trust in Vaccines

Leah Barkoukis
June 11, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Monday removed all 17 members of the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices, a group that offers recommendations on the safety and efficacy of vaccines to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

“Today we are prioritizing the restoration of public trust above any specific pro- or anti-vaccine agenda,” Kennedy said. “The public must know that unbiased science—evaluated through a transparent process and insulated from conflicts of interest—guides the recommendations of our health agencies.”

The Biden administration appointed all of the 17 sitting ACIP members. Thirteen of them were appointed in 2024. These appointments would have prevented the current administration from choosing a majority of the committee until 2028. The prior administration made a concerted effort to lock in public health ideology and limit the incoming administration’s ability to take the proper actions to restore public trust in vaccines. (HHS)

New members who are currently under consideration will replace the "retired" ACIP members. 

Consistent with President Trump’s executive order on Restoring Gold Standard Science, the new group “will ensure that government scientific activities are informed by the most credible, reliable, and impartial scientific evidence available,” HHS said.  

“A clean sweep is necessary to reestablish public confidence in vaccine science,” Kennedy added“ACIP's new members will prioritize public health and evidence-based medicine. The Committee will no longer function as a rubber stamp for industry profit-taking agendas. The entire world once looked to American health regulators for guidance, inspiration, scientific impartiality, and unimpeachable integrity. Public trust has eroded. Only through radical transparency and gold standard science, will we earn it back.”

