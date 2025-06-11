This Clip From NYC's Anti-ICE Unrest Truly Captures White Libs...and It's Totally Insuffer...
Tipsheet

Dozens of Republican AGs Back Trump’s Response to LA Riots

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | June 11, 2025 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr and 25 Republican AGs expressed support for President Trump’s response to the violent anti-ICE rioting taking place in Los Angeles, saying the commander in chief's decision to call in the National Guard was the “right response.”

"In California, we’re seeing the results of leadership that excuses lawlessness and undermines law enforcement," the 26 attorneys general wrote. “If you set police cars on fire, throw Molotov cocktails at law enforcement, and loot businesses, you must be held accountable.”

The AGs said what’s occurring in California is the result of failed leadership.

“When local and state officials won’t act, the federal government must,” they continued. 

The Republican attorneys general condemned: 

  • Violent attacks on law enforcement
  • The normalization of mob violence as ‘activism’
  • Any attempt to delegitimize efforts to restore order
  • Leaders who put politics above public safety

“We stand with law enforcement, we support President Trump’s action, and we will not let chaos take hold in our states," the Republican AGs said. 

The Republican attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia joined Carr in the statement. 

Tags: CALIFORNIA LAW AND ORDER

