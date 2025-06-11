Dozens of Republican AGs Back Trump’s Response to LA Riots

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr and 25 Republican AGs expressed support for President Trump’s response to the violent anti-ICE rioting taking place in Los Angeles, saying the commander in chief's decision to call in the National Guard was the “right response.”

"In California, we’re seeing the results of leadership that excuses lawlessness and undermines law enforcement," the 26 attorneys general wrote. “If you set police cars on fire, throw Molotov cocktails at law enforcement, and loot businesses, you must be held accountable.”

The AGs said what’s occurring in California is the result of failed leadership.

“When local and state officials won’t act, the federal government must,” they continued.

The Republican attorneys general condemned:

Violent attacks on law enforcement

The normalization of mob violence as ‘activism’

Any attempt to delegitimize efforts to restore order

Leaders who put politics above public safety

“We stand with law enforcement, we support President Trump’s action, and we will not let chaos take hold in our states," the Republican AGs said.

Republican AGs across the country stand with law enforcement, we support @POTUS’ action, and we will not let chaos take hold in our states.

When local and state officials won’t act, the federal government must. https://t.co/inwIE9LFA9 — Attorney General Russell Coleman (@kyoag) June 10, 2025

Proud to sign onto this letter in support of President Trump restoring order in California.



If California officials don’t want to protect their citizens, it’s important we have a president who will. https://t.co/H7zDQ9g2OT — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) June 10, 2025

If you want to add any governors sign me up… https://t.co/P9GM1wXU82 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 10, 2025

The Republican attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia joined Carr in the statement.