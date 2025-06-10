President of Nation's Largest Teachers Union Defends Illegal Immigrants in 'Unhinged' Tirade

Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association, defended illegal immigrants amid violent riots in Los Angeles.

"I am so proud to join you here this afternoon on behalf of the 3 million members of the National Education Association," she screamed. "I bring you their solidarity, I bring you their voice, I bring you their power and I say to you…you are not alone, you are not alone, take a look around at what we did in just 24 hours. And I need you to make a commitment that when we send out the call whoever it’s for…that you will answer that call like you did today."

The president of the nation's largest teachers union then went on a tirade against President Trump and his administration.

"Enough of the ICE raids, enough of the cruelty and the hate, enough of the division and disrespect, enough!" she shouted. "We know what this administration is doing, so we are saying to Donald Trump and all of his allies, we will not, we will not scapegoat immigrants, we will not—the people who have built this country—we will not stand by and allow you to do that."

Pringle then called on attendees to embrace the words of black lesbian poet Audre Lorde.

"Deliberate and unafraid we will say everyone is welcome here!" she yelled. "Deliberate and unafraid we will fight for justice every day, all day, for everyone. Deliberate and unafraid we will stand united until this country listens to the poetry of the Constitution: We the people! We the people! We the people!"

Many questioned how her actions are helpful to the students and teachers the NEA claims to support.