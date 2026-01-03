Scott Jennings' Reaction to Trump's Invasion of Venezuela Has Been Pure Gold
Trump Got Interviewed Just After the Maduro Raid and It Was Eye-Opening

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | January 03, 2026 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

President Donald Trump joined Fox & Friends Saturday morning to discuss the U.S. operation to capture Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro.

President Trump praised U.S. forces who participated in the execution and planning of the operation, saying that “no other country on Earth 

Trump indicated that he was in Mar-a-Lago observing the raid take place in real-time.

Trump suggested that the raid would return the respect for American armed forces that had been lost after the botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

After Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum condemned the U.S. operation, President Trump issued a stern rebuttal.

DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY MILITARY VENEZUELA NICOLÁS MADURO

Trump suggested that the U.S. was considering its options for the future of the Venezuelan state.

Trump called the invasion of Venezuelan criminals, drug dealers, and mental patients “unforgivable.”

Trump had a message for those who might oppose the operation: “we're saving lives.”

Trump also announced U.S. forces had plans to conduct a second strike if the first attempt to capture the Venezuelan leader went awry.

The operation to capture Maduro was considered to be a “surgical” alternative after Maduro failed to surrender after weeks of negotiations.

Trump issued a warning to any Maduro loyalists who would attempt to retain power, saying that “the future is really bad” for anyone opposing the U.S. operation.

Trump also announced that Maduro was flown to the USS Iwo Jima, an amphibious assault ship, and will soon be flown to Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center to await trial.

Trump stated that Maduro attempted to barricade himself into a safe room just before being captured by U.S. forces.

The full interview is available here:

