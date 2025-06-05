Here's What Kennedy Thinks Will Happen With the BBB 'As Long As Everybody Takes Their Meds...'

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) expressed confidence that the Big, Beautiful Bill will make it through the Senate after improvements.

Speaking on Newsmax’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight,” the host discussed Elon Musk’s criticism of the BBB. Though the former special government employee did a “great job in trying to expose government waste,” he explained, the billionaire is now publicly leading a charge against the bill, recently calling it a “disgusting abomination.” The White House, meanwhile, is strongly backing the measure, Schmitt noted.

“I think it’s left a lot of MAGA voters, a lot of Trump voters, a lot of conservatives in a place of– they’re a bit confused on this thing,” Schmitt said, wondering how Kennedy viewed the situation.

“Well, this is a work in progress,” Kennedy told him. “If you’re confused, you understand the situation perfectly. The House bill did the best it could do. The bill is now before us in the Senate. We’re going to try to improve it — and improve it substantially. But, look, this is America. Everybody’s entitled to their opinion. I agree with Mr. Musk, for example, that we’re not reducing enough spending, and we’re going to work hard to try to reduce more spending. But at the same time, we want to pass the bill because if we don’t pass it, we’re gonna have on automatic $4.3 trillion tax increase on the American people, which will send our economy to the center of the earth.”

Kennedy said he and his colleagues are “working hard” and expressed confidence that “as long as everybody takes their meds, we’ll get it done."