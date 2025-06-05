Trump's Patience With Musk Has Run Out
Dave Chappelle Reminds Us of the Mass Triggering That Happened When Trump Won...
Trump Just Called This the 'Biggest Scandal in 100 Years' – Here's Why
Trump Just Had 'a Very Good Phone Call' With Chinese President – Could...
Boulder Terrorist Posted This Disturbing Video Just Before Attacking Israel Supporters
Check This Supreme Court Ruling Out, You Feckless Anti-Gunner Tyrants
The Latest Media 'Discovery' – It Turns Out Karine Jean-Pierre Was Not Very...
Trump Is Right: Keep Out the Tyrants, Traffickers, and Terrorists
Trump Pushes China to the Table — Trade Talks Back On
VIP
One State Just Rescinded In-State College Tuition for Illegals
Once Again, Let's Debunk 'Bothsidesism' on Antisemitism and 'Islamophobia'
Trump’s Bold Reform Package Delivers—Even If the SALT Cap Compromise Stings
ICE Made the Most Illegal Immigrant Arrests in a Single Day This Week
Legitimate Israeli and American Concerns About a Nuclear Deal with Iran
Tipsheet

Here's What Kennedy Thinks Will Happen With the BBB 'As Long As Everybody Takes Their Meds...'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | June 05, 2025 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) expressed confidence that the Big, Beautiful Bill will make it through the Senate after improvements.

Speaking on Newsmax’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight,” the host discussed Elon Musk’s criticism of the BBB. Though the former special government employee did a “great job in trying to expose government waste,” he explained, the billionaire is now publicly leading a charge against the bill, recently calling it a “disgusting abomination.” The White House, meanwhile, is strongly backing the measure, Schmitt noted. 

Advertisement

“I think it’s left a lot of MAGA voters, a lot of Trump voters, a lot of conservatives in a place of– they’re a bit confused on this thing,” Schmitt said, wondering how Kennedy viewed the situation. 

“Well, this is a work in progress,” Kennedy told him. “If you’re confused, you understand the situation perfectly. The House bill did the best it could do. The bill is now before us in the Senate. We’re going to try to improve it — and improve it substantially. But, look, this is America. Everybody’s entitled to their opinion. I agree with Mr. Musk, for example, that we’re not reducing enough spending, and we’re going to work hard to try to reduce more spending. But at the same time, we want to pass the bill because if we don’t pass it, we’re gonna have on automatic $4.3 trillion tax increase on the American people, which will send our economy to the center of the earth.”

Recommended

Trump Just Called This the 'Biggest Scandal in 100 Years' – Here's Why Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Kennedy said he and his colleagues are “working hard” and expressed confidence that “as long as everybody takes their meds, we’ll get it done."

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Just Called This the 'Biggest Scandal in 100 Years' – Here's Why Jeff Charles
The Courts Are Courting Disaster by Alienating Conservatives Kurt Schlichter
'Original Sin': It's Worse Than the Authors Know Ann Coulter
Trump's Patience With Musk Has Run Out Katie Pavlich
Check This Supreme Court Ruling Out, You Feckless Anti-Gunner Tyrants Jeff Charles
The Supreme Court Unanimously Tells Mexico to Get Lost Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Just Called This the 'Biggest Scandal in 100 Years' – Here's Why Jeff Charles
Advertisement