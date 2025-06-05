The Supreme Court Unanimously Tells Mexico to Get Lost
ICE Arrests Suspected al Qaeda Member

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | June 05, 2025 10:00 AM
Gregory Bull

Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced the arrest of a Tajikistan-born Russian national with suspected ties to al Qaeda. 

In a statement, ICE said officials in Tajikistan declared the 39-year-old suspect to be a fugitive who is/was a member of the terror group. The suspect, who was released by the Biden administration into the U.S. in 2023, was arrested late last month in Philadelphia.

This individual was first encountered at San Ysidro Pedestrian West point of entry in California March 21, 2023, where he was charged as an inadmissible alien under the Immigration and Nationality Act because he didn’t have an immigrant visa. He was served a notice to appear before an immigration judge and paroled into the United States. […]

After his arrest, this individual was detained in ICE custody, where he will remain pending removal from the U.S. (ICE)

“Arresting individuals linked to terrorist organizations such as Al-Qaeda reaffirms our unwavering commitment to safeguard the homeland. Through close collaboration with our outstanding partners at the FBI, we have taken decisive action to make our communities safer and prevent potential threats to the American people,” said ERO Philadelphia acting Field Office Director Brian McShane in a statement. “I commend the dedicated men and women of ICE and the FBI for their tireless efforts and steadfast resolve in protecting this great nation.”

