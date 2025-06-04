Why Bill Maher's Interview With This Filmmaker Was So Fervid
There's No Way Joe Biden Actually Tweeted This
Dave Portnoy's Pizza Review in Toronto Came With a Side of Antisemitism
ICE Raid in Minneapolis Devolved Into a Total Brawl Between Federal Agents and...
Did Hakeem Jeffries Just Threaten ICE Agents?
VIP
Bono’s Deep Thoughts Are Even Worse Than His Last 35 Years of Music
The Human Rights Campaign
Newark Mayor Sues Trump Administration Attorney Over ICE Detention Facility Arrest
Stop China Now!
End-Stage Liberalism: Boulder’s Flames Expose the Left’s Fatal Delusion
VIP
Miller Addresses Paul's Criticism of the BBB
The Partisan Media Hates Any Praise of Trump's Broad Media Access
Homan Gives a Grim Warning About a Possible '9/11-Style' Terrorist Attack
There's Been a Disturbing Update About the 'Transgender' Olympic Boxer Who Beat Up...
Tipsheet

Johnson Sets the Record Straight After Musk's BBB Criticism

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | June 04, 2025 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

House Speaker Mike Johnson is disappointed his “good friend” Elon Musk has been so critical of the Big, Beautiful Bill, and said the tech billionaire is “terribly wrong” in his criticism.

Advertisement

Responding to Musk calling the measure a “disgusting abomination,” Johnson told reporters “it’s very disappointing” to hear him say that.

"I have come to consider Elon a good friend," Johnson said. "He's obviously a very intelligent person, and he's done a lot of great work...but with all due respect, my friend Elon is terribly wrong about the one big beautiful bill."

Johnson said he spoke with Musk by phone Monday and "extolled all the virtues of the bill." 

"We had a very friendly conversation about it,” he said. "And I told him that we’re achieving not only all of our priorities, all the promises we made on the campaign trail…we’re also achieving, the top line on this is two very important things. We're making permanent a massive tax cut and were making a massive reduction in spending, 1.6 trillion is the calculation."

Johnson went on to say Musk "is missing it...and it’s not personal.”

The speaker noted that the electric vehicle tax credits will be revoked and he understands that affects his business. 

“I know that the EV mandate is very important to him; that is going away because the government should not be subsidizing these things as part of the Green New Deal,” Johnson said. “I know that has an effect on his business and I lament that. We talked about the ramp down period on that and how that should be duly considered by Congress. But for him to come out and pan the whole bill is to me just very disappointing — very surprising, in light of the conversation I had with him yesterday."

Recommended

ICE Raid in Minneapolis Devolved Into a Total Brawl Between Federal Agents and Angry Locals Matt Vespa
Advertisement

A reporter then pressed Johnson to clarify whether he was suggesting the BBB's impact on Tesla is driving Musk's opposition. 

“I’m gonna let others draw their own conclusions about that," Johnson replied. “I just deeply regret that he’s made this mistake." 

Tags: CONGRESS ELON MUSK MIKE JOHNSON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

ICE Raid in Minneapolis Devolved Into a Total Brawl Between Federal Agents and Angry Locals Matt Vespa
There's Been a Disturbing Update About the 'Transgender' Olympic Boxer Who Beat Up a Woman Madeline Leesman
Why Bill Maher's Interview With This Filmmaker Was So Fervid Matt Vespa
There's No Way Joe Biden Actually Tweeted This Matt Vespa
Dave Portnoy's Pizza Review in Toronto Came With a Side of Antisemitism Matt Vespa
Homan Gives a Grim Warning About a Possible '9/11-Style' Terrorist Attack Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
ICE Raid in Minneapolis Devolved Into a Total Brawl Between Federal Agents and Angry Locals Matt Vespa
Advertisement