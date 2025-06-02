Did You Catch Trump's Advice to Macron After the Incident With His Wife?

President Donald Trump offered some advice to French President Emmanuel Macron after last week’s embarrassing incident with his wife went viral.

As the French couple landed in Hanoi, Vietnam, for an official trip, Brigitte Macron can be seen shoving her spouse in the face as the plane’s doors opened.

Tensions were evident as the two descended the staircase as Brigitte refused Macron’s offer to help her down the flight of stairs.

Emmanuel Macron’s wife slapped him in the face and then refused to hold his arm pic.twitter.com/P6MhC5wIKe — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 26, 2025

Fox News’ Peter Doocy brought up the incident with Trump on Friday.

"This week there was a video on board a plane that showed the First Lady of France slapping her husband, Emmanuel Macron. Do you have any world leader to world leader marital advice for Macron?" he asked.

“Make sure the door remains closed,” Trump replied. “That was not good.”

Trump added that he has since spoken to Macron and “he’s fine.”

Doocy: Do you have any advice for Macron after getting slapped by the First Lady of France?



Trump: Make sure the door remains closed.



🤣 pic.twitter.com/FUG1IerSLU — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 30, 2025

After the incident, Macron told reporters the videos are real "but people are attributing all kinds of nonsense to them."

“There’s a video showing me joking and teasing my wife and somehow that becomes a sort of geo-planetary catastrophe, with people even coming up with theories to explain it,” the president said.

His office, meanwhile, described it as a "moment where the president and his wife were decompressing one last time before the start of the trip by horsing around."