Assaults, Doxing of ICE Agents Is at 'All Time High,' Homan Says

Assaults and doxing of ICE agents has skyrocketed simply because they’re enforcing federal immigration laws, border czar Tom Homan told reporters at the White House on Thursday.

Advertisement

Homan was asked about the figure the Department of Homeland Security gave when it condemned the mayor of Nashville on Thursday for publicly releasing the names of federal immigration officials.

The Nashville Mayor is protecting illegal aliens and gang members over his constituents.



At a time when our ICE officers are facing a 413% increase in assaults, Mayor O'Connell is doxxing the names of law enforcement agents removing criminal illegal aliens from his city.… pic.twitter.com/bKB0Ed3HSE — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 29, 2025

“Yeah, the assault on ICE officers are high, the doxing of ICE officers are at an all-time high,” Homan replied, referring to the 413 percent increase in assaults. “And people always complain, some of you here say, why are they wearing masks? Because they’re trying to protect themselves and their families. They’ve got a dangerous job to do, and they’re being doxed every day across this country.”

Homan said he's been a victim of doxing as well.

"I’ve experienced myself a hundred times, but I’m willing to take that because of the position I hold. And, you know we’re not running a popularity contest, we’re trying enforce the laws enacted by Congress, and do it in a smart, effective way," he continued.

"So yeah, the assaults are up, but it won’t be tolerated," Homan added. "We’ve already shown, you put a hand on an ICE officer, you can be prosecuted to the highest extents of the law. So we’re not playing with any threats against ICE officers. Doxing, we’re gonna take doxing, we’re gonna take action on that also."