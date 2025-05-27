Biden Aides Were Willing to Go Rogue to Stop Trump
Tipsheet

Trump Announces Full Pardon of Former VA Sheriff Scott Jenkins

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | May 27, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Trump on Monday announced a full pardon for former Sheriff Scott Jenkins, whom he called a “victim of an overzealous” Department of Justice under former President Joe Biden.  

"Sheriff Scott Jenkins, his wife Patricia, and their family have been dragged through HELL by a Corrupt and Weaponized Biden DOJ. In fact, during his trial, when Sheriff Jenkins tried to offer exculpatory evidence to support himself, the Biden Judge, Robert Ballou, refused to allow it, shut him down, and then went on a tirade," Trump wrote on Truth Social. 

"As we have seen, in Federal, City, and State Courts, Radical Left or Liberal Judges allow into evidence what they feel like, not what is mandated under the Constitution and Rules of Evidence," the president continued. 

The former Virginia sheriff was convicted of federal bribery charges and was sentenced in March to 10 years in prison for receiving more than $75,000 in exchange for appointing businessmen as auxiliary deputy sheriffs. 

In December 2024, a jury convicted Scott Howard Jenkins, 53, of Culpeper, Virginia, of one count of conspiracy, four counts of honest services fraud, and seven counts of bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds. [...]

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Jenkins accepted cash bribes and bribes in the form of campaign contributions from co-defendants Rick Rahim, Fredric Gumbinner, and James Metcalf, as well as at least five others, including two FBI undercover agents.

Rahim, Gumbinner, and Metcalf have all pled guilty for their roles in the conspiracy.

In return for the bribes, Jenkins appointed each of the bribe payors as auxiliary deputy sheriffs, a sworn law-enforcement position, and issued them official Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office badges and credentials. The bribe payors were not trained or vetted and did not render any legitimate services to the Sheriff’s Office or the citizens of Culpeper County.

In addition, Jenkins pressured other local officials to approve a petition filed in Culpeper County Circuit Court by Rahim, a convicted felon, to restore his right to possess a firearm and which falsely stated that Rahim resided in Culpeper County. (DOJ)

"This Sheriff is a victim of an overzealous Biden Department of Justice, and doesn’t deserve to spend a single day in jail," Trump said. "He is a wonderful person, who was persecuted by the Radical Left 'monsters,' and 'left for dead.' This is why I, as President of the United States, see fit to end his unfair sentence, and grant Sheriff Jenkins a FULL and Unconditional Pardon. He will NOT be going to jail tomorrow, but instead will have a wonderful and productive life."

