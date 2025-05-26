Get Ready for Another Round of Legislative Heartburn in the Senate Over Trump's...
Tipsheet

'Duck Dynasty' Star Phil Robertson Dies

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | May 26, 2025 8:00 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

“Duck Dynasty” patriarch Phil Robertson, 79, has died, his family announced Sunday on Instagram.

"We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord," his daughter-in-law Korie Robertson said.

"He reminded us often of the words of Paul, ‘you do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him," she added.

“Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus,” Robertson continued. “We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again.”

Robertson said the family will have a private service but will soon announce details about a celebration of his life for the public since they know he touched so many lives. 
 
 


