'Duck Dynasty' Star Phil Robertson Dies

“Duck Dynasty” patriarch Phil Robertson, 79, has died, his family announced Sunday on Instagram.

"We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord," his daughter-in-law Korie Robertson said.

"He reminded us often of the words of Paul, ‘you do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him," she added.

“Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus,” Robertson continued. “We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again.”

Robertson said the family will have a private service but will soon announce details about a celebration of his life for the public since they know he touched so many lives.









We are saddened to hear of the passing of Phil Robertson, a hunting industry pioneer and the patriarch of the beloved Robertson family. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time. We extend our deepest condolences and respect their privacy as they grieve. pic.twitter.com/UTlw1SvlcH — Duck Dynasty (@DuckDynastyAE) May 26, 2025

My dad has gone to be with the Lord today! He will be missed but we know he is in good hands, and our family is good because God is very good! We will see him again! #PhilRobertson #Jesus — Jase Robertson (@JaseDuckman) May 26, 2025

Phil Robertson was one of the greats…



Rest in peace! pic.twitter.com/Lcn5fqk5tJ — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) May 26, 2025

We’re praying for the Robertson family tonight & grateful for the extraordinary legacy of one of Louisiana’s favorite sons. We can’t know this side of Heaven how countless many people were impacted for eternity by Phil’s life & ministry. (Rom. 8:38-39) https://t.co/ogiCRg1u4L — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) May 26, 2025