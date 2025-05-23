Another Major Company Announces Investment in US

Stellantis announced a $388 million investment in the U.S. on Wednesday for a new Metro Detroit Megahub in Michigan.

The facility, set to open in 2027, will include an automated storage system and retrieval system.

The AutoStore system uses compact robots that navigate tracks above a high-density grid of storage bins to retrieve parts and deliver them to workstations, where employees pack and process final shipments. This advanced automation improves order speed and accuracy, maximizes storage efficiency and helps accelerate delivery times for customers and dealers.



As part of its broader consolidation strategy, Stellantis recently sold its Michigan parts distribution centers (PDC) in Center Line and Marysville, as well as one in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Operations at these facilities will continue under a sale-leaseback agreement, providing essential support until the Metro Detroit Megahub and Warren Sherwood e-coat upfitting facility are complete.



The workforce for the Metro Detroit Megahub will consist of employees from the Center Line, Warren, Warren Sherwood and Milwaukee PDC locations, facilitating the transition for approximately 488 UAW-represented employees.



Accordingly, the workforce from the Marysville location will transition to the Warren and Warren Sherwood PDC locations where they will operate until the full integration into the Megahub and the Warren Sherwood facility is final. The move aligns with Stellantis’ long-term plan to modernize and centralize its service parts distribution network for improved efficiency and sustainability. (Stellantis)

"Our customers count on us to deliver the right part, at the right time, every time," Darren Bradshaw, senior vice president and head of Mopar North America, said in a statement. "With the Metro Detroit Megahub, we're building a faster, smarter and more reliable parts distribution network that puts their needs first. This investment reflects our commitment to innovation, sustainability and operational excellence, while also creating a modern, high-tech workplace for our employees."

