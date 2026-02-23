When the Law Is Optional, You Have Tyranny
The US Men's Hockey Team Got a Call After Beating Canada Yesterday. You Know Who Called Them.
The Reactions to Team USA's Win Over Canada Were Amazing, But This One Was Beyond Absurd
Virginia Tech Professor's Hate Crime Allegation Turned Out to Be a Total Hoax
ESPN Is Replacing Sunday Night Baseball With...What Now?!
The Olympics Have Ended. We Should End Sports ‘Journalism,’ Too.
Gavin Newsom's Attempt to Connect With Black Voters Was Incredibly Racist
Tucker Carlson's Sleight of Hand
Democrats Are Already Dumping on Newsom
The Great Replacement Is Worse Than You Imagined
Jesse Jackson’s Real Legacy
The Poison of Marxist Leftism
You Should Be Terrorized by What JPMorgan Did to Trump
The Party of Hate Is Unleashing Political Violence
Tipsheet

This Tweet From Kyle Rittenhouse About Trans Folk and ICE Will Surely Trigger the Libs

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 23, 2026 6:50 AM
This Tweet From Kyle Rittenhouse About Trans Folk and ICE Will Surely Trigger the Libs
Matthew Hinton/The Advocate via AP

This is a controversial statement that no major network would openly state, but it’s true: in 2026, more people have been shot by transgender individuals than by ICE agents. The Left is increasingly opposing federal immigration enforcement efforts across the country, aiming to prevent law enforcement from detaining and deporting individuals who shouldn’t be here. In January, two people in Minneapolis, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, wrongly attempted to interfere with these operations and paid dearly for it—Good hit a federal agent with her car and was shot in the face.

Meanwhile, the recent mass shootings committed by transgenders at schools, and recently, a hockey game in Rhode Island, have led to more fatalities and injuries than ICE. Kyle Rittenhouse posted this, though others have made similar observations, and it’ll likely trigger liberals.

Good. Stop acting crazy and get your people in line. Their insanity is becoming a public safety concern.

Now, if you just count those who have been killed, well, some are arguing that ICE and trans folks have killed the same number of people in 2026 thus far, which stands at five. That figure is bound to change, given how unhinged the Left is, however. 

