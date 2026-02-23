This Tweet From Kyle Rittenhouse About Trans Folk and ICE Will Surely Trigger the Libs

This is a controversial statement that no major network would openly state, but it’s true: in 2026, more people have been shot by transgender individuals than by ICE agents. The Left is increasingly opposing federal immigration enforcement efforts across the country, aiming to prevent law enforcement from detaining and deporting individuals who shouldn’t be here. In January, two people in Minneapolis, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, wrongly attempted to interfere with these operations and paid dearly for it—Good hit a federal agent with her car and was shot in the face.

More people have been shot by trans women than by ICE in 2026. — Kyle Rittenhouse 🇺🇸 (@rittenhouse2a) February 21, 2026

I AM FUCKING SCREAMING 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RlP4xaa1IM — CAMILLE PAGLIA STAN ✨ FAN ACCOUNT (@Provokatov) February 19, 2026

90% of gun violence would stop if liberals stopped shooting people. — Kyle Rittenhouse 🇺🇸 (@rittenhouse2a) February 23, 2026

Meanwhile, the recent mass shootings committed by transgenders at schools, and recently, a hockey game in Rhode Island, have led to more fatalities and injuries than ICE. Kyle Rittenhouse posted this, though others have made similar observations, and it’ll likely trigger liberals.

Good. Stop acting crazy and get your people in line. Their insanity is becoming a public safety concern.

Now, if you just count those who have been killed, well, some are arguing that ICE and trans folks have killed the same number of people in 2026 thus far, which stands at five. That figure is bound to change, given how unhinged the Left is, however.

