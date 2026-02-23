Gavin Newsom's Attempt to Connect With Black Voters Was Incredibly Racist

With eyes turning towards 2028, Gavin Newsom is still trailing Kamala Harris in recent polling. It also appears that some outlets are starting to sour on Gavin, the guy Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent once called a mix of "American Psycho" killer Patrick Bates and Sparkle Beach Ken.

Over the weekend, Newsom was in Georgia speaking to a crowd of Black voters, where he had his own Joe Biden-esque moment, telling the crowd he's just like them: unable to read and with a low SAT score.

Gov. Newsom to a black crowd in GA: "I am like you. I'm a 960 SAT guy. I can't read." pic.twitter.com/4Gk0WKbIYz — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 23, 2026

"I'm not trying to impress you, I'm just trying to impress upon you I'm like you," Newsom said. "I'm no better than you. I'm a 960 SAT guy and...but literally a 960 SAT guy. You've never seen me read a speech, because I cannot read a speech."

This is the same guy who locked down his state, refused to let your business and church open, filled your skate parks with sand, and arrested you for walking along the beach...while he dined at the French Laundry.

But, again, catch the implication here: Newsom is telling the audience they're stupid and he's no better than them. It's just like when Joe Biden said, "Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids."

Lots of Lefties are pointing out that Newsom simply said he couldn't read speeches. That's kind of a big part of a president's job, though.

Gavin Newsom, to a roomful of blacks:



“I’m stupid! Just like you!” pic.twitter.com/jZ1dN3Pkvd — GeroDoc (@doc_gero) February 23, 2026

The 2028 ads write themselves.

That explains a lot. If you only scored 960 on the SAT, you're genuinely not smart enough to run a state or be President. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 23, 2026

Given the state of California, this is accurate.

“I am like you.” Four words that white Democrats have successfully used for 60 years to get blacks to vote for them. — Darrell B. Harrison (@D_B_Harrison) February 23, 2026

And it couldn't be further from the truth.

You can’t imagine how dumb 2028 is going to be. You think you can, but you can’t. https://t.co/AXMf2O6zLS — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 23, 2026

This, sadly, might be true.

Nicki Minaj also blasted Newsom for this:

His way of bonding with black ppl is to tell them how stupid he is & that he can’t read.



This means my first read on him was correct. He’s been handed so many things & put in high positions he never earned or deserved.



Do you wanna know the craziest part of this footage that… https://t.co/llo1k7F7wB — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 23, 2026

"Do you wanna know the craziest part of this footage that will haunt him forever? He’s literally slowing his speech down & talking in a sporadic cadence," Minaj wrote.

We're glad she mentioned that. Compare his remarks here to his other speeches and podcast appearances. There's a difference.

"He’s not just TELLING them that they’re all probably stupid & probably can’t read, he’s LITERALLY SLOW-ING-DOWN-HIS-SPEECH to make them understand the words that are coming out of his mouth!!!! As if they’re children!!!! That means he REALLY BELIEVES they’re slow. He’s not just saying it—he didn’t misspeak!!!! He BELIEVES it!!!!," Minaj added.

This would be the end (deservedly) of any Republican campaign for high office. https://t.co/vLEQvDXPPX — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) February 23, 2026

Just last week, Democrats wanted to end the career of Rep. Randy Fine, who said he would choose dogs over appeasing Muslims who hate dogs. So yes, it would.

