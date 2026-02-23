When the Law Is Optional, You Have Tyranny
The US Men's Hockey Team Got a Call After Beating Canada Yesterday. You Know Who Called Them.
The Reactions to Team USA's Win Over Canada Were Amazing, But This One Was Beyond Absurd
This Tweet From Kyle Rittenhouse About Trans Folk and ICE Will Surely Trigger the Libs
Virginia Tech Professor's Hate Crime Allegation Turned Out to Be a Total Hoax
VIP
ESPN Is Replacing Sunday Night Baseball With...What Now?!
VIP
The Olympics Have Ended. We Should End Sports ‘Journalism,’ Too.
Tucker Carlson's Sleight of Hand
Democrats Are Already Dumping on Newsom
The Great Replacement Is Worse Than You Imagined
Jesse Jackson’s Real Legacy
The Poison of Marxist Leftism
You Should Be Terrorized by What JPMorgan Did to Trump
The Party of Hate Is Unleashing Political Violence
Gavin Newsom's Attempt to Connect With Black Voters Was Incredibly Racist

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 23, 2026 7:30 AM
Gavin Newsom's Attempt to Connect With Black Voters Was Incredibly Racist
AP Photo by Rich Pedroncelli

With eyes turning towards 2028, Gavin Newsom is still trailing Kamala Harris in recent polling. It also appears that some outlets are starting to sour on Gavin, the guy Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent once called a mix of "American Psycho" killer Patrick Bates and Sparkle Beach Ken.

Over the weekend, Newsom was in Georgia speaking to a crowd of Black voters, where he had his own Joe Biden-esque moment, telling the crowd he's just like them: unable to read and with a low SAT score.

"I'm not trying to impress you, I'm just trying to impress upon you I'm like you," Newsom said. "I'm no better than you. I'm a 960 SAT guy and...but literally a 960 SAT guy. You've never seen me read a speech, because I cannot read a speech." 

This is the same guy who locked down his state, refused to let your business and church open, filled your skate parks with sand, and arrested you for walking along the beach...while he dined at the French Laundry.

But, again, catch the implication here: Newsom is telling the audience they're stupid and he's no better than them. It's just like when Joe Biden said, "Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids."

Lots of Lefties are pointing out that Newsom simply said he couldn't read speeches. That's kind of a big part of a president's job, though.

The 2028 ads write themselves.

Given the state of California, this is accurate.

And it couldn't be further from the truth.

This, sadly, might be true.

Nicki Minaj also blasted Newsom for this:

"Do you wanna know the craziest part of this footage that will haunt him forever? He’s literally slowing his speech down & talking in a sporadic cadence," Minaj wrote.

We're glad she mentioned that. Compare his remarks here to his other speeches and podcast appearances. There's a difference.

"He’s not just TELLING them that they’re all probably stupid & probably can’t read, he’s LITERALLY SLOW-ING-DOWN-HIS-SPEECH to make them understand the words that are coming out of his mouth!!!! As if they’re children!!!! That means he REALLY BELIEVES they’re slow. He’s not just saying it—he didn’t misspeak!!!! He BELIEVES it!!!!," Minaj added.

Just last week, Democrats wanted to end the career of Rep. Randy Fine, who said he would choose dogs over appeasing Muslims who hate dogs. So yes, it would.

