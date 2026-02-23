When the Law Is Optional, You Have Tyranny
Tipsheet

Virginia Tech Professor's Hate Crime Allegation Turned Out to Be a Total Hoax

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 23, 2026 6:30 AM
Virginia Tech Professor's Hate Crime Allegation Turned Out to Be a Total Hoax
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

I feel like this is the 7654th story that’s been debunked. Since 2016, one of the many deranged liberal narratives has been that Trump’s America is racist. That election exposed the cruel underbelly of America, but it’s liberals who are making it that way, and they’re the ones guilty of committing these racial hoaxes to manufacture a narrative that doesn’t exist. It’s a sick irony—delusional, really.

Earlier this month, a Virginia Tech professor alleged that a group of white kids committed a hate crime against him by blasting rap music and dumping snow near his property. If you think that sounds weak, it’s because it is: police conducted an investigation that debunked this discount Jussie Smollett tale (via NY Post): 

Dr. Onwubiko Agozino, a sociology professor at the Virginia university, claimed in a Feb. 10 police report that eight white minors racially targeted him when they rolled up to his Christiansburg home blaring offensive music, throwing ice blocks, and hurling a flurry of racist jabs, including the N-word. 

He told authorities the “profane” music included “racial slurs,” with local woke activists, New River Valley Indivisible, labeling the incident as a “calculated effort to terrorize and intimidate” Agozino and his family.

[…] 

But the so-called racist assault was quickly debunked after local police launched an investigation. 

Cops discovered the teens were attending a house party nearby and were merely clearing snow and ice from their truck bed, according to the Christiansburg Police Department. 

“There have been incorrect reports that this may have been a targeted incident toward a specific residence or person based on racial bias,” the department posted on Facebook Feb. 12. 

“Our investigation has found no evidence of criminal intent or racial bias. At no time did any juveniles yell obscenities, or direct attention to any homes in the area while clearing the snow and ice.” 

ACADEMIA LIBERAL MEDIA VIRGINIA WOKE

Agozino, don’t try to make up race hoaxes. It never ends well for the person trying to pull it off. You got an “F” on this one, sir.  

Also, you’re insane. 

