Tipsheet

What Happened in This Democratic Primary Is Another Wake-Up Call for Progressives

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | May 21, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Steve Karnowski

Pittsburgh’s progressive Mayor Ed Gainey lost the Democratic primary on Tuesday to a moderate challenger.

Alleghany County controller Corey O’Connor, son of former Mayor Bob O’Connor, defeated the city first black mayor, earning nearly 53 percent of the vote compared to Gainey’s 47 percent.

As the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported, the competitive primary “appeared to be a proxy for the national battles between progressive and moderate wings of the weakened Democratic party.”

O’Connor’s win in the general election is all but certain, as the city hasn’t voted for a Republican mayor in more than 90 years.  

“We’ve only started this journey,” O’Connor told supporters Tuesday evening. “I entered this race with the simple message that Pittsburgh deserves better. I looked around the city as a father of two young kids, and I was concerned, concerned about the rising crime, concerned about the lack of growth and opportunity, concerned about the looming financial crisis. I want my kids to raise their families here, like my wife, Katie, and I are doing. I want you to raise your kids and your grandkids here, because our message has always been that Pittsburgh should be every family’s first choice.”

