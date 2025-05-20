Trump Effect: A Democratic Stronghold in Florida Just Flipped
Trump Administration Just Escalated Its Feud With Harvard

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | May 20, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The Trump administration on Tuesday announced it is cutting more federal funding from Harvard University over its failure to adequately combat antisemitism on campus. 

“HHS is taking decisive action to uphold civil rights in higher education,” the Department of Health and Human Services said on X. “Due to Harvard University’s continued failure to address anti-Semitic harassment and race discrimination, HHS is terminating multiple multi-year grant awards — totaling approximately $60 million over their full duration.

“In the Trump Administration, discrimination will not be tolerated on campus,” the statement continued. “Federal funds must support institutions that protect all students.”

The announcement comes after two previous cuts from the Trump administration, bringing the total funding lost in the last six weeks to about $2.7 billion. Harvard has sued in response, calling the administration's decision “unlawful and beyond the government’s authority.”

Earlier this month, Education Secretary Linda McMahon told Harvard in a scathing letter not to bother seeking federal grants "since none will be provided." 

"Harvard will cease to be a publicly funded institution, and can instead operate as a privately-funded institution, drawing on its colossal endowment, and raising money from its large base of wealthy alumni," she said in part. "You have an approximately $53 Billion head start, much of which was made possible by the fact that you are living within the walls of, and benefiting from, the prosperity secured by the United States of America and its free-market system you teach your students to despise." 

President Trump has also repeatedly threatened Harvard's tax-exempt status

