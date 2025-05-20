Elon Musk Gives a Savage Response to Bill Gates
Frank Biden's Statement After Joe Left the Race Now Makes Sense

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | May 20, 2025 10:30 AM
Comments Frank Biden made after his brother dropped out of the presidential race are resurfacing in light of the former president’s cancer diagnosis announcement. 

In a statement to CBS News in July of 2024, Frank Biden said his brother’s health “absolutely” played a role in his decision to exit the race, and dropped a line that raised eyebrows at the time.  

“Selfishly, I will have him back to enjoy whatever time we have left,” his statement to CBS continued. “He is a genuine hero, country over self, it sounds corny in our cynical political environment, but he nor I are cynical. The goal remains the same: defeat Trump and continue the work that Joe has done. My hope is that our party rallies around this heroic act."

After that shocking statement, a “source close to the Biden family” said Biden’s brother was an alcoholic who’s not that close to him. 

Following the statement from Biden's office, medical experts have cast doubt on the timing of the diagnosis. 

"He's had this for many years, maybe even a decade, growing there and spreading," Ezekiel Emanuel, an oncologist and former White House COVID adviser to Biden, told MSNBC's "Morning Joe." 

