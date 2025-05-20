Frank Biden's Statement After Joe Left the Race Now Makes Sense

Comments Frank Biden made after his brother dropped out of the presidential race are resurfacing in light of the former president’s cancer diagnosis announcement.

In a statement to CBS News in July of 2024, Frank Biden said his brother’s health “absolutely” played a role in his decision to exit the race, and dropped a line that raised eyebrows at the time.

“Selfishly, I will have him back to enjoy whatever time we have left,” his statement to CBS continued. “He is a genuine hero, country over self, it sounds corny in our cynical political environment, but he nor I are cynical. The goal remains the same: defeat Trump and continue the work that Joe has done. My hope is that our party rallies around this heroic act."

“Whatever time we have left”…this was the day he dropped out. pic.twitter.com/HsoPMogdzf — Live From Studio 6B (@lfs6b) May 19, 2025

After that shocking statement, a “source close to the Biden family” said Biden’s brother was an alcoholic who’s not that close to him.

Biden’s brother, Frank, told CBS he’s glad Biden is dropping out of the race “to enjoy whatever time we have left” with him.



Minutes later, a “source close to Biden fam” smeared Frank Biden as an alcoholic.



Did Frank say the quiet part out loud? pic.twitter.com/4IW4HOqM0H — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 22, 2024

Following the statement from Biden's office, medical experts have cast doubt on the timing of the diagnosis.

"He's had this for many years, maybe even a decade, growing there and spreading," Ezekiel Emanuel, an oncologist and former White House COVID adviser to Biden, told MSNBC's "Morning Joe."