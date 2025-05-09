Former CNN Host Nails Why Dems Are Trying to Destroy John Fetterman
Tipsheet

Trump Just Fired the Librarian of Congress

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | May 09, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

President Donald Trump fired Librarian of Congress, Carla Hayden, on Thursday.

Hayden was informed of the president’s decision through an email from Trent Morse, the deputy director of presidential personnel.

“On behalf of President Donald J. Trump, I am writing to inform you that your position as the Librarian of Congress is terminated effective immediately,” the email said. 

Hayden was appointed by former President Barack Obama in 2016 to serve a 10-year term, which was set to expire next year. 

In testimony to the Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday morning and then to the House Administration Committee that afternoon, she outlined her efforts to extensively modernize and optimize the library's systems, processes and staff.

She is the second official to have testified to Congress and then be fired this week after Cameron Hamilton was dismissed as acting director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. (NBC News)

While Democratic leaders blasted the decision, the American Accountability Foundation, a conservative nonprofit, had called for her ouster. 

“The President and his team have done an admirable and long-needed job cleaning out deep state liberals from the federal government. It is time they show Carla Hayden and Shira Perlmutter the door and return an America First agenda to the nation’s intellectual property regulation,” AAF’s president, Tom Jones, told The Daily Mail last month. 

The group doubled down on that call just ahead of her firing and thanked Trump once the decision was reported. 

X account End Wokeness recalled the time Hayden allowed entertainer Lizzo to use President James Madison’s 1813 crystal flute. 

