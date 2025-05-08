BREAKING: Here Are the Details of the Trump Trade Deal With the UK
Tipsheet

Bernie Sanders Unapologetically Defends Flying Private Jets

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | May 08, 2025 11:45 AM
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) defended flying private jets for his “Fighting Oligarchy” tour across the U.S, which seeks to connect with voters on how best to "move forward to take on the Oligarchs and corporate interests who have so much power and influence in this country," according to his website. 

During an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier, the progressive Democrat said he makes “no apologies” for his mode of transport given there are sometimes multiple rallies per week.

"You run a campaign, and you do three or four or five rallies in a week. [It is] the only way you can get around to talk to 30,000 people. You think I'm gonna be sitting on a waiting line at United…while 30, 000 people are waiting?" Sanders told Baier on "Special Report."

"That's the only way to get around," he continued. "No apologies for that. That's what campaign travel is about. We've done it in the past. We're gonna do it in future."

Sanders' campaign committee, Friends of Bernie Sanders, spent over $221,000 chartering private jets during the first quarter of 2025, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings reviewed by Fox News Digital. The filing, which was released last month, shows that Sanders dropped the massive haul between three private jet companies: Ventura Jets, Cirrus Aviation Services and N-Jet.  

Some of these flights included Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez's chartered private jet worth up to a staggering $15,000 an hour for several West Coast stops on their "Fighting Oligarchy" tour. (Fox News)

Tags: HYPOCRISY BERNIE SANDERS

