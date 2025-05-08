Bernie Sanders Unapologetically Defends Flying Private Jets

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) defended flying private jets for his “Fighting Oligarchy” tour across the U.S, which seeks to connect with voters on how best to "move forward to take on the Oligarchs and corporate interests who have so much power and influence in this country," according to his website.

Advertisement

During an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier, the progressive Democrat said he makes “no apologies” for his mode of transport given there are sometimes multiple rallies per week.

"You run a campaign, and you do three or four or five rallies in a week. [It is] the only way you can get around to talk to 30,000 people. You think I'm gonna be sitting on a waiting line at United…while 30, 000 people are waiting?" Sanders told Baier on "Special Report."

"That's the only way to get around," he continued. "No apologies for that. That's what campaign travel is about. We've done it in the past. We're gonna do it in future."

Sanders' campaign committee, Friends of Bernie Sanders, spent over $221,000 chartering private jets during the first quarter of 2025, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings reviewed by Fox News Digital. The filing, which was released last month, shows that Sanders dropped the massive haul between three private jet companies: Ventura Jets, Cirrus Aviation Services and N-Jet. Some of these flights included Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez's chartered private jet worth up to a staggering $15,000 an hour for several West Coast stops on their "Fighting Oligarchy" tour. (Fox News)

Welcome to socialism — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) May 8, 2025

Never heard a politician utter those words https://t.co/K5MmdAreEr — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) May 8, 2025

Ironic that a self proclaimed socialist doesn’t like to stand in line since that’s what people do in socialist countries. It’s just for food, gas, and medical attention—not flights on United. https://t.co/kqCf9patXA — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) May 8, 2025