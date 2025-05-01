Miller Delivers 'Knockout Punch' to Media Over Coverage of MS-13, TdA Deportations

Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller blasted the media on Thursday, arguing they are "obsessively" trying to "shill" for accused MS-13 member Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was deported to El Salvador in March.

During a briefing with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on “Restoring Common Sense,” Miller recalled the tragic story of Jocelyn Nungaray, discussing how the Biden administration decided to offer “extensive due process" to two illegal immigrant Tren de Aragua members, putting them on extended supervised release, so they could go through a long process to determine whether they could stay in the country for the rest of their lives.

The result? The two men kidnapped, raped, tortured, and murdered the 12-year-old and then dumped her body.

“Most of your papers never covered her story when it happened,” he noted. “To the extent that you covered it at all it was because President Trump forced you to cover it by highlighting it repeatedly…he had to shame you into covering it!”

Miller then excoriated the press for their NIMBY ways on this front.

"To the extent that you have the financial means to do so, you all choose to live in condos or homes or houses as far away from these kinds of gang bangers as you possibly can," he pointed out.

"If I offered any one of you a rent free home with no taxes to pay in any of these gang neighborhoods and I said your neighbors are MS-13 terrorists, or Mexican Mafia, or Sinaloa Cartel, or Tren de Aragua, I couldn’t pay you to live there, but yet you with your coverage are trying to force innocent Americans to have these people as their neighbors and that one day their daughter may be abducted from their home and raped and murdered," he continued. "So you're not going to get an ounce of sympathy from this administration or President Trump for the terrorists who have invaded our homes and our country!"

