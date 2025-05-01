READ IT: White House Issues Details of U.S.-Ukraine Deal
BREAKING: Waltz Out at the White House
Stephen Miller Takes a Flamethrower to the Child Mutilators
Top FBI Social Media Censorship Liaison Placed on 'Terminal Leave'
Trump Administration Eyes New Destination for Illegal Immigrants – and It's Not El...
Judge Frees Palestinian Columbia University Student Activist Who Was Arrested Over Anti-Is...
VIP
Giffords Offers Misleading Claim About 'Gun Violence' in Trump's First 100 Days
In Cabinet Meeting, Rubio Reveals Biden Admin Had 'Disinformation' Dossier on 'One Person...
Trump Administration Celebrates Release of More Detained Americans
Psst, Democrats, You Remain Extremely Unpopular
Michelle Obama Made a Bold Statement About Reports of Her Marriage Being in...
You Won't Believe What This Smuggler Was Caught Trying to Sneak Into the...
One Country Just Banned Transgender Athletes From Competing in Women’s Soccer
Sick: The Child Prostitution Fight That's Tearing California Democrats Apart
Tipsheet

Miller Delivers 'Knockout Punch' to Media Over Coverage of MS-13, TdA Deportations

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | May 01, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller blasted the media on Thursday, arguing they are "obsessively" trying to "shill" for accused MS-13 member Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was deported to El Salvador in March. 

Advertisement

During a briefing with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on “Restoring Common Sense,” Miller recalled the tragic story of Jocelyn Nungaray, discussing how the Biden administration decided to offer “extensive due process" to two illegal immigrant Tren de Aragua members, putting them on extended supervised release, so they could go through a long process to determine whether they could stay in the country for the rest of their lives.

The result? The two men kidnapped, raped, tortured, and murdered the 12-year-old and then dumped her body.

“Most of your papers never covered her story when it happened,” he noted. “To the extent that you covered it at all it was because President Trump forced you to cover it by highlighting it repeatedly…he had to shame you into covering it!”

Miller then excoriated the press for their NIMBY ways on this front.

"To the extent that you have the financial means to do so, you all choose to live in condos or homes or houses as far away from these kinds of gang bangers as you possibly can," he pointed out. 

"If I offered any one of you a rent free home with no taxes to pay in any of these gang neighborhoods and I said your neighbors are MS-13 terrorists, or Mexican Mafia, or Sinaloa Cartel, or Tren de Aragua, I couldn’t pay you to live there, but yet you with your coverage are trying to force innocent Americans to have these people as their neighbors and that one day their daughter may be abducted from their home and raped and murdered," he continued. "So you're not going to get an ounce of sympathy from this administration or President Trump for the terrorists who have invaded our homes and our country!"

Recommended

BREAKING: Waltz Out at the White House Katie Pavlich
Advertisement


 

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Waltz Out at the White House Katie Pavlich
No Wonder Why the Liberal Media Thinks Trump's First 100 Days Are a Disaster Matt Vespa
You Won't Believe What This Smuggler Was Caught Trying to Sneak Into the United States Madeline Leesman
Trump Administration Eyes New Destination for Illegal Immigrants – and It's Not El Salvador Jeff Charles
Trump and His Team Win When They Lead From the Front Kurt Schlichter
READ IT: White House Issues Details of U.S.-Ukraine Deal Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: Waltz Out at the White House Katie Pavlich
Advertisement