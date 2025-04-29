White House Slams Amazon’s Latest ‘Hostile and Political Act’
Ex-MSNBC Analyst on CNN: 'It's Crazy How Anti-Trump It Is'
CNN's Top Legal Analyst Doesn't Have Time for This Lib Talking Point About...
Social Media Reactions to Shri Thanedear's Impeachment Announcement Will Make You Laugh Yo...
The Trump Effect: Another Major Company Announces Big Investment in US Manufacturing
Bessent Explains How Domestic and Foreign Investment Will Be Incentivized Through Tax Bill
How USDA Has Supported Trump's America First Agenda in First 100 Days
VIP
Sanders Thinks Americans Are Not as 'Dumb' as Slotkin Believes They Are When...
The Liberal Party Wins Canadian Election
Bessent Gives an Update on Trump's Trade War With China
Spoiler: The 'Pro Palestine' Mob Is Neither 'Pro-Peace' nor 'Anti-War'
Democratic Rep. Introduces Articles of Impeachment Against Trump
Pam Bondi: We Will Investigate Doctors Who Provide Children With Sex Reassignment Surgery
Los Angeles County Is Dead, but It Won’t Lie Down
Tipsheet

Walz Admits What He's 'Very Pessimistic' About Concerning the Midterm Elections

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | April 29, 2025 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz gave his honest assessment on Monday of the Democratic Party’s chances of taking back the Senate.

Speaking at Harvard University’s Kennedy School Institute of Politics, the former Democratic vice presidential nominee expressed optimism about his party winning the House in the midterm elections, but was less convinced about the Senate.

Advertisement

“I think we will take back the House,” Walz said, according to The Hill. “I am very pessimistic about the Senate, just to be honest with you.”

“With the way things work, I think it’s a very difficult look," he added.

Walz acknowledged part of the reason is because of the Democratic Party's unpopularity among the electorate. 

Walz noted that former Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Jon Tester (D-Mont.) were not able to escape voters’ view of the Democratic Party in the most recent election, both ultimately losing their seats in Congress.

“The thing was, is being associated with national parties and things on these state races, we’re going to have to figure that piece out of, how do we reimagine,” he said. (The Hill)

Despite that, Walz believes the Trump administration's first 100 days in office have helped Democrats.  

“I think there’s a lot of wind at our back, but it’s been 100 days of destruction,” he said. “You think we can survive 550 more? That’s the real challenge. That’s how long it is ‘til the midterm.” 

The comments come as the Trump administration has been touting its successes on illegal immigration, the economy, and more. 

Recommended

Top Trump Aide Ripped the Spine Out of the Media Yesterday Matt Vespa
Advertisement
Tags: MIDTERM ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Top Trump Aide Ripped the Spine Out of the Media Yesterday Matt Vespa
Ex-MSNBC Analyst on CNN: 'It's Crazy How Anti-Trump It Is' Matt Vespa
Spoiler: The 'Pro Palestine' Mob Is Neither 'Pro-Peace' nor 'Anti-War' Guy Benson
Whatever Happened to Kilmar? Derek Hunter
The Trump Effect: Another Major Company Announces Big Investment in US Manufacturing Leah Barkoukis
Of Course, CNN's Jake Tapper Did This to the Trump White House Lawn Display of Illegal Aliens Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Top Trump Aide Ripped the Spine Out of the Media Yesterday Matt Vespa
Advertisement