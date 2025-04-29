Walz Admits What He's 'Very Pessimistic' About Concerning the Midterm Elections

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz gave his honest assessment on Monday of the Democratic Party’s chances of taking back the Senate.

Speaking at Harvard University’s Kennedy School Institute of Politics, the former Democratic vice presidential nominee expressed optimism about his party winning the House in the midterm elections, but was less convinced about the Senate.

Advertisement

“I think we will take back the House,” Walz said, according to The Hill. “I am very pessimistic about the Senate, just to be honest with you.”

“With the way things work, I think it’s a very difficult look," he added.

Walz acknowledged part of the reason is because of the Democratic Party's unpopularity among the electorate.

Walz noted that former Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Jon Tester (D-Mont.) were not able to escape voters’ view of the Democratic Party in the most recent election, both ultimately losing their seats in Congress. “The thing was, is being associated with national parties and things on these state races, we’re going to have to figure that piece out of, how do we reimagine,” he said. (The Hill)

Despite that, Walz believes the Trump administration's first 100 days in office have helped Democrats.

“I think there’s a lot of wind at our back, but it’s been 100 days of destruction,” he said. “You think we can survive 550 more? That’s the real challenge. That’s how long it is ‘til the midterm.”

The comments come as the Trump administration has been touting its successes on illegal immigration, the economy, and more.

🔥 "President Trump's efforts are working!"



Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt just dropped some BANGER stats on Trump's First 100 Days:



"345,000 jobs have already been added since the start of President Trump's term. Last month's jobs report saw nearly 100,000 more jobs than… pic.twitter.com/NI04pgFqE9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 29, 2025

"Just listen to these INCREDIBLE numbers" 👇



- Only 9 illegal aliens have been released into the U.S. between when President Trump took office and April 1, a 99.99% decrease from the previous admin during he same time period



- The number of unaccompanied illegal alien children… pic.twitter.com/dKJTF2XeDD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 28, 2025

.@RealTomHoman: "Today as I'm standing here, we have the most secure border in the history of this nation...



...President Trump's policies are saving lives everday." pic.twitter.com/lTGddcwZpO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 28, 2025