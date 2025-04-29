White House Slams Amazon’s Latest ‘Hostile and Political Act’
Ex-MSNBC Analyst on CNN: 'It's Crazy How Anti-Trump It Is'
CNN's Top Legal Analyst Doesn't Have Time for This Lib Talking Point About...
Social Media Reactions to Shri Thanedear's Impeachment Announcement Will Make You Laugh Yo...
Walz Admits What He's 'Very Pessimistic' About Concerning the Midterm Elections
The Trump Effect: Another Major Company Announces Big Investment in US Manufacturing
Bessent Explains How Domestic and Foreign Investment Will Be Incentivized Through Tax Bill
VIP
Sanders Thinks Americans Are Not as 'Dumb' as Slotkin Believes They Are When...
The Liberal Party Wins Canadian Election
Bessent Gives an Update on Trump's Trade War With China
Spoiler: The 'Pro Palestine' Mob Is Neither 'Pro-Peace' nor 'Anti-War'
Democratic Rep. Introduces Articles of Impeachment Against Trump
Pam Bondi: We Will Investigate Doctors Who Provide Children With Sex Reassignment Surgery
Los Angeles County Is Dead, but It Won’t Lie Down
Tipsheet

How USDA Has Supported Trump's America First Agenda in First 100 Days

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | April 29, 2025 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Secretary Brooke Rollins on Monday highlighted just some of the successes at the U.S. Department of Agriculture in the first 100 days of the Trump administration.

Advertisement

USDA has supported American farmers and ranchers at the Southern border, ensured Mexico is held accountable to agreements with the U.S., and barred illegal immigrants from receiving federal benefits.

“President Trump has reversed the status quo on immigration policy,” Rollins said. “He is fighting to secure the border and hold countries like Mexico accountable for years of mistreatment against the United States. Farmers and ranchers along the southern border have been on the frontlines of Mexico’s unfair policies, and at USDA, I have been at the negotiating table tirelessly advocating for American agriculture. I am putting Farmers First—not illegal immigrants.”   

All state agencies have been given guidance requiring better identity verification practices when eligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is determined. 

Additionally, Rollins said she wrote to her counterpart in Mexico over the weekend demanding the country "eliminate impediments on aircraft operations and landings that are critically impairing the U.S. response to combat the ongoing spread of the New World Screwworm across Mexico, thereby preventing it from entering the United States."

Recommended

Top Trump Aide Ripped the Spine Out of the Media Yesterday Matt Vespa
Advertisement

In a separate announcement, Rollins said Mexican officials agreed to give Texas farmers and ranchers the water they need and as required by the 1944 Water Treaty.

“Mexico finally meeting the water needs of Texas farmers and ranchers under the 1944 Water Treaty is a major win for American agriculture," she said." After weeks of negotiations with Mexican cabinet officials alongside the Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, we secured an agreement to give Texas producers the water they need to thrive. While this is a significant step forward, we welcome Mexico’s continued cooperation to support the future of American agriculture. None of this would have been possible without the fervent support of our farmers from President Trump and his work to hold our trading partners accountable.”

Advertisement

Rollins will be at Texas A&M on Tuesday on the president's 100th day in office to tour research facilities and discuss food security. 

Tags: USDA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Top Trump Aide Ripped the Spine Out of the Media Yesterday Matt Vespa
Ex-MSNBC Analyst on CNN: 'It's Crazy How Anti-Trump It Is' Matt Vespa
Spoiler: The 'Pro Palestine' Mob Is Neither 'Pro-Peace' nor 'Anti-War' Guy Benson
Whatever Happened to Kilmar? Derek Hunter
The Trump Effect: Another Major Company Announces Big Investment in US Manufacturing Leah Barkoukis
Of Course, CNN's Jake Tapper Did This to the Trump White House Lawn Display of Illegal Aliens Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Top Trump Aide Ripped the Spine Out of the Media Yesterday Matt Vespa
Advertisement