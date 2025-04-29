How USDA Has Supported Trump's America First Agenda in First 100 Days

Secretary Brooke Rollins on Monday highlighted just some of the successes at the U.S. Department of Agriculture in the first 100 days of the Trump administration.

Advertisement

USDA has supported American farmers and ranchers at the Southern border, ensured Mexico is held accountable to agreements with the U.S., and barred illegal immigrants from receiving federal benefits.

“President Trump has reversed the status quo on immigration policy,” Rollins said. “He is fighting to secure the border and hold countries like Mexico accountable for years of mistreatment against the United States. Farmers and ranchers along the southern border have been on the frontlines of Mexico’s unfair policies, and at USDA, I have been at the negotiating table tirelessly advocating for American agriculture. I am putting Farmers First—not illegal immigrants.”

All state agencies have been given guidance requiring better identity verification practices when eligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is determined.

Additionally, Rollins said she wrote to her counterpart in Mexico over the weekend demanding the country "eliminate impediments on aircraft operations and landings that are critically impairing the U.S. response to combat the ongoing spread of the New World Screwworm across Mexico, thereby preventing it from entering the United States."

In a separate announcement, Rollins said Mexican officials agreed to give Texas farmers and ranchers the water they need and as required by the 1944 Water Treaty.

“Mexico finally meeting the water needs of Texas farmers and ranchers under the 1944 Water Treaty is a major win for American agriculture," she said." After weeks of negotiations with Mexican cabinet officials alongside the Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, we secured an agreement to give Texas producers the water they need to thrive. While this is a significant step forward, we welcome Mexico’s continued cooperation to support the future of American agriculture. None of this would have been possible without the fervent support of our farmers from President Trump and his work to hold our trading partners accountable.”

In just 100 days of the Trump Administration, @SecRollins has supported @POTUS by holding Mexico accountable and stopping federal benefits to illegal immigrants—putting American farmers first. https://t.co/qCS0n2lxZp pic.twitter.com/t3YsuodRIn — Dept. of Agriculture (@USDA) April 28, 2025

Advertisement

In just 100 days of the Trump Administration, @SecRollins has supported @POTUS by holding Mexico accountable and stopping federal benefits to illegal immigrants—putting American farmers first. https://t.co/qCS0n2lxZp pic.twitter.com/t3YsuodRIn — Dept. of Agriculture (@USDA) April 28, 2025

Good news for our farmers and ranchers in the Rio Grande Valley. Through our diplomatic efforts, Mexico will make an immediate transfer of water from international reservoirs and increase water deliveries to help American farmers pursuant to the terms of the two countries’ 1944… — Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau (@DeputySecState) April 28, 2025

Rollins will be at Texas A&M on Tuesday on the president's 100th day in office to tour research facilities and discuss food security.