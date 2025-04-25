Federal Just Dropped the Hammer on Former Scandal-Plagued GOP Lawmaker
This Crime Against Young Boy Is Exactly Why FL LEOs Are Working With Feds to Round Up Illegal Immigrants

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | April 25, 2025 12:30 PM
An illegal immigrant freed under the Biden administration’s catch-and-release policy has been accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy who was playing a game of hide-and-seek with his younger brother.

Mexican national Samuel Cobos-Carmona, 20, entered the yard behind the family’s home and “befriended” the boys on April 13.

“While in the woods with these two, he sexually battered a 13-year-old child, both orally and anally,” Sheriff Bill Prummell said Thursday, reports The New York Post. 

The boy was initially afraid to tell anyone about the attack but eventually told the mother of one of his friends, who convinced him to tell his parents. The family then notified the sheriff’s office. 

Carmona, who lives near the family, was suggested as a possible suspect by the victim’s father, according to ABC7.

Cobos-Carmona was arrested on Monday and charged with lewd and lascivious battery involving a victim 12 to 16 years old.

“We’re going to work very hard with the State Attorney’s Office and our federal partners to make sure this individual does not see the light of day again,” Prummel warned.

“And if he does, to make sure that he is permanently removed from the United States.”

Cobos-Carmona had first entered the US illegally in 2021 but was caught and booted back to Mexico, the sheriff said.

He illegally returned the following year and fled to the Sunshine State after evading Texas authorities. (New York Post)

“He was located in Sarasota, Florida in July of 2024 but because of the Biden-Harris catch and release policy, he was released back into our community,” Prummell said, reports the Post. 

“People often question why myself and my fellow sheriffs in the state of Florida are working with our federal partners to round individuals like this up to get them the hell out of here," he added. "This is why.”

