Paxton Launches Senate Bid to Unseat Cornyn

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | April 09, 2025 8:00 AM
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Tuesday he is running to unseat Sen. John Cornyn in next year’s midterm elections.

“We have a great U.S. Senator, Ted Cruz, and it’s time we have another great senator that will actually stand up for Republican values, fight for the values of the people of Texas, and also support Donald Trump in the areas he’s focused on, in a very significant way,” Paxton told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham. “That’s what I plan on doing.”

The AG criticized Cornyn for his work in the upper chamber, “things like his gun restrictions, his lack of wanting to fund a border wall, and even opposing President Trump’s election in 2016 and in the most recent election.”

“There’s certainly many things to focus on that he has not done,” Paxton continued, “and I think it’s time that somebody held him accountable for that.”

The Cornyn campaign blasted Paxton as a “fraud” and one who “claims to be a main of faith but uses fake Uber accounts to meet his girlfriend and deceive his family.”

Paxton gave it right back. 

Internal polls show Paxton leading by more than 20 percentage points over Cornyn, The New York Times reports

