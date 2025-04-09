Paxton Launches Senate Bid to Unseat Cornyn

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Tuesday he is running to unseat Sen. John Cornyn in next year’s midterm elections.

“We have a great U.S. Senator, Ted Cruz, and it’s time we have another great senator that will actually stand up for Republican values, fight for the values of the people of Texas, and also support Donald Trump in the areas he’s focused on, in a very significant way,” Paxton told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham. “That’s what I plan on doing.”

Advertisement

The AG criticized Cornyn for his work in the upper chamber, “things like his gun restrictions, his lack of wanting to fund a border wall, and even opposing President Trump’s election in 2016 and in the most recent election.”

“There’s certainly many things to focus on that he has not done,” Paxton continued, “and I think it’s time that somebody held him accountable for that.”

It's official. I’m running for U.S. Senate to fight for President Trump’s agenda and take a sledgehammer to the D.C. establishment.



Together, let's send John Cornyn packing: https://t.co/rQl0P2UnWU pic.twitter.com/1KIajC0JhN — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) April 8, 2025

The Cornyn campaign blasted Paxton as a “fraud” and one who “claims to be a main of faith but uses fake Uber accounts to meet his girlfriend and deceive his family.”

.@JohnCornyn spox statement on @KenPaxtonTX’s #TXSen entry, coming out swinging:



“Ken Paxton is a fraud. He talks tough on crime and then lets crooked progressive Lina Hidalgo off the hook.” pic.twitter.com/SLa5ZB5SVW — Brad Johnson (@bradj_TX) April 8, 2025

Paxton gave it right back.

Our campaign only responds to serious candidates who aren't 25 points down in the polls. https://t.co/V4aTQcAfOA — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) April 8, 2025

Internal polls show Paxton leading by more than 20 percentage points over Cornyn, The New York Times reports.