Maine Doubles Down on Support for Transgender Athletes, Sues Trump Administration Over Funding Freeze

Maine officials sued the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday over the administration freezing federal money because the state has refused to keep male athletes out of women’s sports in schools.

Advertisement

"Under the banner of keeping children safe, the Trump Administration is illegally withholding grant funds that go to keeping children fed," Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said in a statement. "This is just another example where no law or consequence appears to restrain the administration as it seeks capitulation to its lawlessness.

"The President and his cabinet secretaries do not make the law and they are not above the law, and this action is necessary to remind the President that Maine will not be bullied into violating the law," Frey added.

The move comes after Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins sent Maine Gov. Janet Mills a letter on April 2 announcing the funding pause over the state’s violation of Title IX.

"In order to continue to receive taxpayer dollars from USDA, the state of Maine must demonstrate compliance with Title IX which protects female student athletes from having to compete with or against or having to appear unclothed before males," Rollins wrote.

"In addition, USDA has launched a full review of grants awarded by the Biden Administration to the Maine Department of Education," she continued. "Many of these grants appear to be wasteful, redundant, or otherwise against the priorities of the Trump Administration. USDA will not stand for the Biden Administration’s bloated bureaucracy and will instead focus on a Department that is farmer-first and without a leftist social agenda."

Frey said the state is seeking a temporary restraining order blocking USDA from withholding the funds while the issue is in court.