One GOP Senator Joined Democrats in Voting Against Confirming Dhillon

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | April 04, 2025 9:00 AM
Harmeet Dhillon

The Senate voted to confirm attorney Harmeet Dhillon on Thursday to lead the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division in a 52-45 vote, mostly along party lines. 

“Throughout her career, Harmeet has stood up consistently to protect our cherished Civil Liberties, including taking on Big Tech for censoring our Free Speech, representing Christians who were prevented from praying together during COVID, and suing corporations who use woke policies to discriminate against their workers," Trump said when he announced Dhillon as his nominee for the DOJ position.

"Harmeet is one of the top Election lawyers in the Country, fighting to ensure that all, and ONLY, legal votes are counted," he added. "She is a graduate of Dartmouth College and the University of Virginia Law School, and clerked in the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals. Harmeet is a respected member of the Sikh religious community. In her new role at the DOJ, Harmeet will be a tireless defender of our Constitutional Rights, and will enforce our Civil Rights and Election Laws FAIRLY and FIRMLY."

One Republican senator joined Democrats in voting against the Trump nominee, however: Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

Earlier this week, Murkowski was among the GOP senators President Trump called out, urging them to vote against a Democrat resolution aimed at blocking tariffs on Canadian imports. 

"Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Rand Paul, also of Kentucky, will hopefully get on the Republican bandwagon, for a change, and fight the Democrats wild and flagrant push to not penalize Canada for the sale, into our Country, of large amounts of Fentanyl, by Tariffing the value of this horrible and deadly drug in order to make it more costly to distribute and buy," he said. 

"What is wrong with them, other than suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome, commonly known as TDS?" Trump added. 

All four ended up joining Democrats in passing the largely symbolic resolution. 

Tags: LISA MURKOWSKI

