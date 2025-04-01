Trump Rakes Democrat Senator Over the Coals for Trying to Stop Tariffs
Sen. Cory Booker Has Been Railing Against Trump on Senate Floor for 16...
Attorney General Orders Prosecutors to Seek Death Penalty for Luigi Mangione
Democrat Lawmaker Smears Journalist Matt Taibbi As 'Serial Sexual Harasser' During Censors...
VIP
NRA Files Lawsuit Challenging Colorado's Gun Excise Tax
Three Words Explain March's Illegal Border Crossing Numbers
Latest American Released by Taliban Has a Message for Trump
Fani Willis Caught Again With Lover After Insisting Affair Ended
DOGE Just Gutted the US Institute of Peace
Local Outlet Goes After Marsha Blackburn Over Town Hall Event, but That’s Not...
There's Been an Update in the DOGE and USAID Saga
New Book: Yes, There Was a Massive Internal Cover-Up of Biden's Deterioration
Walker Identifies the One Factor That Will Decide Wisconsin's Crucial Supreme Court Race
Tesla Owners Never Saw This One Coming, What’s Next?
Tipsheet

Marine Le Pen Was Barred From Seeking Public Office. Trump, Musk Have Some Thoughts About That.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | April 01, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Thibault Camus, file

Right-wing French leader Marine Le Pen was barred from seeking office for five years and handed a jail sentence on Monday after being found guilty of embezzlement by a criminal court—a development President Trump said sounded all too familiar.

Advertisement

The case involved allegations that Le Pen and other National Rally figures illegally used European Parliament funds to hire party employees, though she has denied wrongdoing and is appealing the ruling.

“That’s a very big deal,” Trump told reporters. 

“I know all about it. And a lot of people thought she wasn’t going to be convicted of anything,” he continued. “And I don’t know if it means conviction, but she was banned for running for five years and she was the leading candidate.”

“That sounds like this country, it sounds very much like this country,” he added.

Elon Musk and others highlighted how the same has been done to other populist leaders around the world.

Recommended

Democrat Lawmaker Smears Journalist Matt Taibbi As 'Serial Sexual Harasser' During Censorship Hearing Jeff Charles
Advertisement

The conviction of Le Pen, which bans her from running for office for five years, comes amid legal prosecutions of other right-wing politicians, ranging from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Romania’s Călin Georgescu to former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

Fox News Digital reported last year, after a Manhattan jury convicted then-former President Trump of falsifying business records, that legal experts saw similarities between his case and the ongoing corruption prosecution against Netanyahu. […]

Other cases where world leaders and politicians on the right have been targeted include Netanyahu, who was charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in a legal saga that started four years ago and is still unfolding. Netanyahu has flatly denied all the accusations against him.

Romania’s right-wing presidential frontrunner, Georgescu, was barred from the race under criminal charges he compared to those Trump faced. […]

Just last week, Brazil’s Supreme Court accepted charges against former President Bolsonaro over an alleged attempt to remain in office after his 2022 election defeat, ordering the former leader to stand trial.

Italy’s Vice Premier Matteo Salvini, who was cleared in December of illegally detaining migrants, called his case "a declaration of war by Brussels."

Eugene Kontorovich, a legal expert and senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation’s Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom, told Fox News Digital, "France follows the pattern of political prosecutions in the U.S. and Israel, where criminal prosecutions for obscure victimless offenses are used to knock out popular leaders of right wing parties, and use to courts to stand between the electorate and their preferred candidates. It is unlikely these cases are all happening within a year of each other: Leftists around the world are learning from, and legitimizing, each other’s tactics." (Fox News)

Advertisement

In an interview after the ruling, Le Pen said “If that’s not a political decision, I don’t know what is." 

“There are millions of French people who believe in me, millions of French people who trust me," she added. "For 30 years I’ve been fighting for you, and for 30 years I’ve been fighting against injustice, so I’m going to continue fighting." 

Tags: FRANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrat Lawmaker Smears Journalist Matt Taibbi As 'Serial Sexual Harasser' During Censorship Hearing Jeff Charles
The Atlantic Got Caught Lying Again. This Time on a Deportation Fake News Sob Story. Matt Vespa
Trump Rakes Democrat Senator Over the Coals for Trying to Stop Tariffs Jeff Charles
DOGE Just Gutted the US Institute of Peace Madeline Leesman
We've Been Played – Badly Alan Joseph Bauer
Local Outlet Goes After Marsha Blackburn Over Town Hall Event, but That’s Not the Whole Story Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Democrat Lawmaker Smears Journalist Matt Taibbi As 'Serial Sexual Harasser' During Censorship Hearing Jeff Charles
Advertisement