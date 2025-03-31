The Stakes in Wisconsin's Supreme Court Race Are High. Here's Why.
Anti-Gunner Organization Just Made the Case for Trans-Identified People to Own Firearms
Here's What's at Stake for Republicans in Wisconsin's Supreme Court Elections
Iran Loads Up Missiles After Trump Issues Threat
Pam Bondi Dismisses Biden-Era 'Jim Crow 2.0' Lawsuit
VIP
Colorado Far From Finished Infringing on Gun Rights
How the Left Downplays Politically-Motivated Crime As Just Protests
VIP
Dems Say Wisconsin Is Not for Sale. Walker Hits Them With the Facts.
The High Cost of Coastal Litigation: A Threat to Louisiana’s Economy and Trump’s...
DOGE Will Look Into Lawmakers Who Became 'Strangely Wealthy'
VIP
Another Poll Shows Democrats in Disarray Over How the Party Is Handling Trump
Trump's Answer to a Question About a Third-Term Is Sure to Trigger the...
Here’s Why the LA Times Is Suing Mayor Karen Bass
Scott Jennings Goes Up Against Former Pentagon Spokesperson on 'Signalgate'
Tipsheet

More 'Extremely Dangerous Criminals' Have Been Sent to El Salvador

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | March 31, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Moises Castillo

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele on Monday confirmed the transfer of more dangerous criminal aliens to El Salvador over the weekend. 

Advertisement

“Last night, in a successful counter-terrorism operation with our allies in El Salvador, the United States military transferred a group of 17 violent criminals from the Tren de Aragua and MS-13 organizations, including murderers and rapists. 

"In order to keep the American people safe, @POTUS designated the Tren de Aragua and MS-13 as Foreign Terrorist Organizations," he continued. "These criminals will no longer terrorize our communities and citizens. Once again, we extend our gratitude to @nayibbukele and the government of El Salvador for their unparalleled partnership in making our countries safe against transnational crime and terrorism."

Bukele shared a video about the transfer on X and said "all individuals are confirmed murderers and high-profile offenders, including six child rapists."

"This operation is another step in the fight against terrorism and organized crime," he added. 

Recommended

Scott Jennings Goes Up Against Former Pentagon Spokesperson on 'Signalgate' Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

These removals were done via Title 8, not the Alien Enemies Act, and all the individuals had deportation orders or final orders of removal, according to the senior White House officials, meaning the Trump administration did not violate a federal judge’s order halting the deportations.

U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg extended a restraining order on Friday against the use of the Alien Enemies Act, a 1798 wartime immigration law, by the Trump administration to deport violent gang members with alleged ties to gangs.

Trump has since slammed Boasberg, accusing him and other "radical left judges" of hampering his ability to serve as president.

The Trump administration has deported hundreds of alleged criminal illegal aliens to El Salvador, where they are being held in the country's notorious Terrorism Confinement Center. (Fox News)

Last week, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem visited the high security prison in El Salvador and recorded a message to criminal illegal aliens. 

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  


Help us continue reporting on President Trump's success. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: EL SALVADOR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Goes Up Against Former Pentagon Spokesperson on 'Signalgate' Rebecca Downs
When Conservatives Refuse to Play Along, the Dems and Regime Media Lose Kurt Schlichter
DOGE Will Look Into Lawmakers Who Became 'Strangely Wealthy' Madeline Leesman
Iran Loads Up Missiles After Trump Issues Threat Jeff Charles
The Stakes in Wisconsin's Supreme Court Race Are High. Here's Why. Katie Pavlich
Trump's Answer to a Question About a Third-Term Is Sure to Trigger the Media Mia Cathell

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Scott Jennings Goes Up Against Former Pentagon Spokesperson on 'Signalgate' Rebecca Downs
Advertisement