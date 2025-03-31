More 'Extremely Dangerous Criminals' Have Been Sent to El Salvador

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele on Monday confirmed the transfer of more dangerous criminal aliens to El Salvador over the weekend.

“Last night, in a successful counter-terrorism operation with our allies in El Salvador, the United States military transferred a group of 17 violent criminals from the Tren de Aragua and MS-13 organizations, including murderers and rapists.

"In order to keep the American people safe, @POTUS designated the Tren de Aragua and MS-13 as Foreign Terrorist Organizations," he continued. "These criminals will no longer terrorize our communities and citizens. Once again, we extend our gratitude to @nayibbukele and the government of El Salvador for their unparalleled partnership in making our countries safe against transnational crime and terrorism."

Last night, in a successful counter-terrorism operation with our allies in El Salvador, the United States military transferred a group of 17 violent criminals from the Tren de Aragua and MS-13 organizations, including murderers and rapists.



In order to keep the American people… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) March 31, 2025

Bukele shared a video about the transfer on X and said "all individuals are confirmed murderers and high-profile offenders, including six child rapists."

"This operation is another step in the fight against terrorism and organized crime," he added.

Last night, in a joint military operation with our allies from the United States, we transferred 17 extremely dangerous criminals linked to Tren de Aragua and MS-13.



All individuals are confirmed murderers and high-profile offenders, including six child rapists.



This operation… pic.twitter.com/Tk1Xq7vnuB — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) March 31, 2025

These removals were done via Title 8, not the Alien Enemies Act, and all the individuals had deportation orders or final orders of removal, according to the senior White House officials, meaning the Trump administration did not violate a federal judge’s order halting the deportations. U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg extended a restraining order on Friday against the use of the Alien Enemies Act, a 1798 wartime immigration law, by the Trump administration to deport violent gang members with alleged ties to gangs. Trump has since slammed Boasberg, accusing him and other "radical left judges" of hampering his ability to serve as president. The Trump administration has deported hundreds of alleged criminal illegal aliens to El Salvador, where they are being held in the country's notorious Terrorism Confinement Center. (Fox News)

Last week, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem visited the high security prison in El Salvador and recorded a message to criminal illegal aliens.

I toured the CECOT, El Salvador’s Terrorism Confinement Center.



President Trump and I have a clear message to criminal illegal aliens: LEAVE NOW.



If you do not leave, we will hunt you down, arrest you, and you could end up in this El Salvadorian prison. pic.twitter.com/OItDqNsFxM — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) March 26, 2025

