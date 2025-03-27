Noem Has Two-Word Message for Criminal Aliens During Trip to High Security Prison in El Salvador

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem shared a two-word message to criminal illegal aliens during her visit Wednesday to El Salvador's CECOT mega-prison: “Leave now.”

Advertisement

After thanking the country and its president, Nayib Bukele, for housing some terrorist gang members removed from the U.S., Noem warned criminal aliens they could end up there as well.

“I also want everybody to know if you come to our country illegally this is one of the consequences you could face,” she said, standing in front of a prison cell with dozens of inmates looking on. “First of all, do not come to our country illegally, you will be removed, and you will be prosecuted. But know that this facility is one of the tools in our toolkit if you commit crimes against the American people.”

“This unprecedented relationship we have with El Salvador is going to be a model for other countries on how they can work with America,” Noem, who is visiting Columbia Thursday and will travel to Mexico on Friday, told reporters.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.