Trump Administration Threatens to Withhold Funding From This City Until it Cracks Down...
Trump Is Not Letting This University Continue Forcing Female Athletes to Compete Against...
Trump Administration Has Approached These Two Nations to Discuss Palestinian Resettlement...
President Trump Just Got This University to Start Taking Antisemitism Seriously
VIP
Law Students Use Taxpayer Funds to Attack Gun Rights
Musk Reacts to What The Daily Show's Audience Did During Segment on Tesla...
HHS Responds to Maine's Defiance of Trump's Executive Order Barring Males From Girls'...
Hawley Shares His Concerns About Oz Leading CMS
VIP
Lawmakers Take Aim at One Unnecessary Regulation That's Driving Up the Cost of...
President Trump’s Powerful Message to Tehran
These 2024 Election Stats Absolutely Stunned Liberal Data Analysts
The 'Trans' Boxer Who Beat Up a Female Athlete Plans to Return to...
Remember How UPenn Allowed a Man to Compete on the Women’s Swim Team?...
Charlie Kirk Moves to Take Over Prager Affiliates, Limbaugh Time Slot in Salem...
Tipsheet

Kennedy Describes Schumer's Popularity As Only He Can

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | March 20, 2025 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has become “about as popular as chlamydia” among Democrats after joining Republicans to pass the GOP funding bill.

Advertisement

The Louisiana Republican made the remark during a discussion with Fox News host Sean Hannity about the outrage directed at Schumer over the vote.

“I don’t hate anybody, and that includes Senator Schumer. He’s very smart,” Kennedy said. “On the other hand, Chuck’s often wrong. He never makes the same mistake twice, he makes it five or six times just to be sure. But this time he got it right in supporting our efforts to keep government open. Unless a football coach taught you history, you understand that shutting government down never achieves anything. It just scares people, especially the elderly. Having said that, many Democrats are angry at Schumer. Among them right now, we’ve all seen the news, he’s about as popular as chlamydia.

“But that, to me, says as much about the Democratic Party as it does about Senator Schumer,” he continued. “What it tells me is that the loon wing of the Democratic Party is firmly in control. Now, that’s great for the Republican Party, but it’s bad for America.”

Since the vote, Schumer has faced growing calls from House Democrats to step down, though none from within the upper chamber. 

Recommended

These 2024 Election Stats Absolutely Stunned Liberal Data Analysts Guy Benson
Advertisement

“These people are deeply weird," Kennedy added. "For example, no honest person whose IQ is above his age doesn’t believe that biological sex doesn’t exist, but they do. That’s what I mean when I say they’re deeply weird. Our Republican secret plan for dealing with the Democrats is called Operation Let Them Speak, and that’s good for our party, but it’s bad for America, and I think Schumer did the right thing.”

Tags: CHUCK SCHUMER JOHN KENNEDY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

These 2024 Election Stats Absolutely Stunned Liberal Data Analysts Guy Benson
Here's the Graph Showing White College-Educated Women Have Gone Totally Insane Matt Vespa
Time for the Trump DOJ and FBI to Deal the Pain Kurt Schlichter
Musk Reacts to What The Daily Show's Audience Did During Segment on Tesla Attacks Leah Barkoukis
Trump Administration Has Approached These Two Nations to Discuss Palestinian Resettlement Plans Jeff Charles
Of Course, the Media Buried This Crucial Detail About the Georgetown University Academic Detained by ICE Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
These 2024 Election Stats Absolutely Stunned Liberal Data Analysts Guy Benson
Advertisement