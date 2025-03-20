Kennedy Describes Schumer's Popularity As Only He Can

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has become “about as popular as chlamydia” among Democrats after joining Republicans to pass the GOP funding bill.

The Louisiana Republican made the remark during a discussion with Fox News host Sean Hannity about the outrage directed at Schumer over the vote.

“I don’t hate anybody, and that includes Senator Schumer. He’s very smart,” Kennedy said. “On the other hand, Chuck’s often wrong. He never makes the same mistake twice, he makes it five or six times just to be sure. But this time he got it right in supporting our efforts to keep government open. Unless a football coach taught you history, you understand that shutting government down never achieves anything. It just scares people, especially the elderly. Having said that, many Democrats are angry at Schumer. Among them right now, we’ve all seen the news, he’s about as popular as chlamydia.

“But that, to me, says as much about the Democratic Party as it does about Senator Schumer,” he continued. “What it tells me is that the loon wing of the Democratic Party is firmly in control. Now, that’s great for the Republican Party, but it’s bad for America.”

Since the vote, Schumer has faced growing calls from House Democrats to step down, though none from within the upper chamber.

“These people are deeply weird," Kennedy added. "For example, no honest person whose IQ is above his age doesn’t believe that biological sex doesn’t exist, but they do. That’s what I mean when I say they’re deeply weird. Our Republican secret plan for dealing with the Democrats is called Operation Let Them Speak, and that’s good for our party, but it’s bad for America, and I think Schumer did the right thing.”