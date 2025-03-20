Here's the Graph Showing White College-Educated Women Have Gone Totally Insane
Why Greenpeace Might Have Just Imploded
Of Course, the Media Buried This Crucial Detail About the Georgetown University Academic...
We Have More Details on the Elitist Dinner Trump Ditched...and for Good Reason
Time for the Trump DOJ and FBI to Deal the Pain
Medicaid Reform Needs a Scalpel, Not a Sledgehammer
Judges vs. America: How the Deep State Is Overruling Your Vote
VIP
Lawmakers Take Aim at One Unnecessary Regulation That's Driving Up the Cost of...
Friedman on Freedom
Invest in Education, Not the Department of Education
Remember How UPenn Allowed a Man to Compete on the Women’s Swim Team?...
Charlie Kirk Moves to Take Over Prager Affiliates, Limbaugh Time Slot in Salem...
Oligarchy Versus Our Democratic Republic
Catching Your Breath in Israel While Sprinting Through an Endless Marathon
Tipsheet

Hawley Shares His Concerns About Oz Leading CMS

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | March 20, 2025 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) expressed concerns on Wednesday about Dr. Mehmet Oz, President Trump’s pick to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“I’ve been reading up on Dr. Oz - I see he’s praised trans surgeries for minors and supported hormone treatments & puberty blockers for kids in the past. And has also criticized state laws protecting life,” the senator wrote on X, sharing a list of questions he directed to Oz after his confirmation hearing last week. 

Advertisement

Some of the questions include:

  • On your television program, you hosted various transgender advocates as well as a surgeon who performed transgender surgery. You also invited minor children to discuss switching genders and praised parents for helping their children “transition.” Have your views on this issue changed since you hosted your television show? 
     
  • In the past, you have said you did not want to “interfere” with doctors prescribing puberty blockers for minor children. Is that still your position? 
     
  • In 2019, you opposed state limitations on abortion related to fetal heartbeat by describing the baby’s heartbeat as “little electrical exchanges in the cell that no one would hear or think about as a heart.” Is that still your position?
     
  • When describing a state pro-life law in 2019, you predicted that the state would face a “big sucking sound of businesses leaving.” Can you clarify your comments? As head of CMS, will you allow decisions to be influenced by corporate preferences?

If every Democrat votes against him, Oz can only lose three Republican senators to be confirmed. 

Recommended

Here's the Graph Showing White College-Educated Women Have Gone Totally Insane Matt Vespa
Advertisement

"I hope he’s changed his views to match President Trump!" Hawley added. "We need the Trump agenda at CMS.”

Tags: JOSH HAWLEY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the Graph Showing White College-Educated Women Have Gone Totally Insane Matt Vespa
Time for the Trump DOJ and FBI to Deal the Pain Kurt Schlichter
Of Course, the Media Buried This Crucial Detail About the Georgetown University Academic Detained by ICE Matt Vespa
Remember How UPenn Allowed a Man to Compete on the Women’s Swim Team? Well… Madeline Leesman
Why Greenpeace Might Have Just Imploded Matt Vespa
We Have More Details on the Elitist Dinner Trump Ditched...and for Good Reason Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's the Graph Showing White College-Educated Women Have Gone Totally Insane Matt Vespa
Advertisement